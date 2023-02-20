Hundreds of Inverness and Nairn homes and businesses hit by power cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hundreds of Inverness and Nairn homes and businesses hit by power cuts

By Michelle Henderson
February 20, 2023, 1:24 pm Updated: February 20, 2023, 5:52 pm
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.

Hundreds of homes and businesses in the Highlands were left without power for more than 14 hours today.

Power cuts were reported in parts of Inverness and Nairn, forcing businesses to close to customers for some time.

Postcodes IV1, IV3, IV4, IV5 and IV12, as well as homes in the Tomnacross area and communities surrounding Inverarnie, were all impacted by loss of electricity.

The outage in Nairn was reported at 7.47pm on Sunday and supply was restored to all properties affected shortly after.

Meanwhile, a total of 211 homes in Inverness were left without power for more than 14 hours due to a fault on the overhead network.

SSEN engineers spent the day on site carrying out the necessary repairs and all properties were reconnected to the network at about 4pm.

The power cuts came after an evening of gale force winds, with speeds reaching 50mph.

A spokesman for SSEN Distribution said: “We would like to apologise to our customers whose supplies have been affected by these faults and reassure everyone that our teams did  all they can to restore their power as safely and as quickly as possible.”

‘Everyone has been really nice about it’

One of the business impacted by the blackout was The Mustard Seed restaurant in Inverness.

The outage occurred shortly after 10.30am, with staff forced to contact customers to notify them of the disruption, which left half of the venue in darkness.

Andrew Coger, a bartender at the Fraser Street bar, said customers had been very understanding.

The Mustard Seed restaurant in Inverness is among those affected by the loss of power. Image: Supplied.

He told The P&J this morning: “Half of our restaurant doesn’t have power right now. We have been told that we should get it fully back up and running by about 1.45pm to 2pm.

“We’ve had to call our customers and tell them the unfortunate news but everyone has been really nice about it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Fundraiser reaches £8,000 in memory of Glen Coe hill walker
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Bus companies to miss Highland village until 'extremely deteriorated' roads fixed
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Flood warnings in place for the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
'Thanks, Granny Pam!': Traditional recipes take the biscuit at Highland Shortbread Showdown heat in…
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Aspiring foodies given chance to create menu for Highland distillery alongside leading chef
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Highland town centre health check: Grim reading for Wick while Tain, Beauly and Brora…

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Can you help direct the future of Scotland's Air Ambulance Service?
Princess Anne
Princess Anne set to make appearance at farming show in Inverurie
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
The Macallan Estate puts salmon conservation at its core through the unveiling of new…
Engineers are working to restore power to homes and businesses in parts of Inverness, Nairn and the Highlands.
Shinty: Beauly to make Premiership debut in new campaign against Kinlochshiel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented