Snow sweeps across north and north-east for another day with all Shetland schools closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Snow sweeps across north and north-east for another day with all Shetland schools closed

By Lauren Taylor
March 14, 2023, 7:42 am Updated: March 14, 2023, 11:40 am
Shetland
Shetland has been hit with a heavy snowfall. Image: Angela Irvine.

Schools across Shetland are closed for the day while heavy snowfall continues to sweep Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Cars have become stranded in deep snow across the islands as disruption continues for another day.

While yellow weather warnings cover much of the UK, areas across the north and north-east have been covered in a fresh dusting of snow overnight.

Despite a thaw in recent days, the weather in the north has dropped below freezing again.

Areas across the north and north-east have been blanketed in snow. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

There is a separate yellow warning for Shetland, which came into effect last night at 5pm. It is due to last until 11am tomorrow morning.

Snow fell throughout the night, meanwhile strong winds mean there is drifting in some areas.

Shetland Islands Council decided to keep all schools closed due to the adverse weather conditions.

Secondary pupils, especially those in S4, S5 and S6, are being encouraged to log on to Teams for remote learning.

Schools across Highland have also been impacted by the heavy snowfall.

Stranded cars due to deep snow

Road conditions across Shetland have also been impacted by the wintry weather, with some cars even being stranded in deep snow.

The B9075 road through Kergord will be closed to all traffic until further notice due to drifting snow.

Council gritting crews attempted to clear the route, but snow continues to fall and accumulate.

The route has been closed from the south junction at the head of Weisdale Voe to the junction with the A970 near Sandwater. An alternative route exists via Whiteness and Tingwall on the A971 and the A970.

Council staff were also unable to collect recycling or black bags from households in most areas of Shetland.

Lerwick is the only area where collections will be possible. A spokesman has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

This comes after residents in Shetland were encouraged to help people in their communities after the islands were blanketed in snow on Saturday.

Highland and Moray roads disrupted by snow

Meanwhile, the warnings covering Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are expected to end today at 11am.

Snow cameras on the A96 at Foundland show snowfall and poor visibility. Image: Traffic Scotland.

Traffic Scotland cameras show the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness and A9 Inverness to Perth roads are clear.

However, roads across the mainland have been left covered in snow and Highland Council teams are gritting routes by priority.

Motorists are reporting heavy snow along the A96 and slow-moving traffic. The AA website shows congestion and slow traffic in both directions between Huntly and Keith.

All snow gates across the mainland are still open and ScotRail services are running as normal.

Snow was falling on the tracks at Elgin train station early this morning. Image: Chloe Irvine/DC Thomson

However, Stagecoach services across Highland have been impacted, with the bus operator warning there may be changes to services throughout the day.

There are “major” delays around the Tain area, meanwhile, all services around Inverness are experiencing up to 15 minute delays.

Services in Skye were suspended until 10am due to the weather, and a bus from Cromarty to Inverness had become stranded on ice and had to be helped by a gritter.

Flights arriving at Aberdeen and Inverness airports are also continuing to operate as normal.

Some Calmac services have been delayed due to adverse weather.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

An artist impression of new heritage centre at Ardersier Port
Plans revealed for Ardersier Port heritage centre and cafe
Great Glen Distillery has been shortlisted for two awards. Image Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Great Glen Distillery shortlisted for two start up awards
Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands. Supplied.
In full: All the schools closed on Tuesday March 14
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead w/c 13.3.23 Picture shows; New signs at the Loch Ness Centre. Highlands. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Loch Ness Centre makeover will replace 'terrible' signage, new cafe in Inverness and Skye…
To go with story by Simon Warburton. ndustrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre), announcing the appointment of a Annelie du Plessis as new senior business engagement manager to support the growth of the Highlands and Islands? bioeconomy. Picture shows; Annelie du Plessis. Frame. Supplied by Frame Date; Unknown
Who's the boss? Highlands bioeconomy boosted by new appointment, also Rovco and Axis
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Cleaners sent to tidy hoarder's home find second haul of indecent images and videos…
There's confusion over where the new vaccination centres in the Highlands will be. Image: Chris Donnan/ DC Thomson
New locations for Highland vaccines... but no one can tell us where
Balfour Hospital
Water leak closes emergency department at Orkney's Balfour Hospital
The event will take place in August. Image: Donald MacLeod.
Scotland's history to come to life through re-enactments and story events
Craigdarroch Hotel
Loch Ness monster cam hotel on the market for £895,000

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
One vehicle was involved in the crash near Bucksburn roundabout on Monday night. Image: Google Maps.
Woman arrested following crash at Bucksburn roundabout
3
King George VI Bridge roadworks have been causing delays across Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen
4
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Cleaners sent to tidy hoarder’s home find second haul of indecent images and videos…
6
A new petrol station could be built beside the AWPR at Stonehaven
Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven
2
7
Aberdeen councillors Martin Greig and Ian Yuill - the council co-leader - have been accused of "sneaking" money to a charity they are involved with, which is working to buy the Holburn West Church. But both said their actions were backed by council legal chiefs. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Claim senior Lib Dem councillors ‘sneaked’ through £250,000 grant for church buyout during brutal…
3
8
Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands. Supplied.
In full: All the schools closed on Tuesday March 14
9
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
4
10
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Dangerous driver spared jail after fleeing scene of crash that left his cousin lying…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Derek Leith leaving EY Picture shows; l-r Moray Barber and Derek Leith of the Aberdeen office of EY. Aberdeen. Supplied by EY Date; 24/07/2020
Change at the top at EY in Aberdeen: Derek Leith to quit firm after…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must beat Hearts to deliver a clear message to Scottish football…
Miko Virtanen in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Miko Virtanen out to repay faith of Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley
Thomas MacDonald. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole dying grandfather's car and crashed it into ditch
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
Northern Golf Club champion Cameron Johnstone. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Northern's Cameron Johnstone not putting pressure on himself to claim fourth club championship
The charity ploughing match will take place on Saturday at Knocknagael Farm, Inverness.
Inverness charity sheep dog trials to return this weekend
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session about the Windsor Framework at Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.
Richard Wright: Will the UK be part of EU Horizon plan?
Hugh Kennedy won the prestigious John Dennison award.
Holstein stalwart wins lifetime achievement award
A graphic indicating the house prices in Scotland
House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area

Editor's Picks

Most Commented