Snow sweeps across north and north-east for another day with all Shetland schools closed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schools across Shetland are closed for the day while heavy snowfall continues to sweep Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Cars have become stranded in deep snow across the islands as disruption continues for another day.

While yellow weather warnings cover much of the UK, areas across the north and north-east have been covered in a fresh dusting of snow overnight.

Despite a thaw in recent days, the weather in the north has dropped below freezing again.

There is a separate yellow warning for Shetland, which came into effect last night at 5pm. It is due to last until 11am tomorrow morning.

Snow fell throughout the night, meanwhile strong winds mean there is drifting in some areas.

Shetland Islands Council decided to keep all schools closed due to the adverse weather conditions.

Secondary pupils, especially those in S4, S5 and S6, are being encouraged to log on to Teams for remote learning.

Schools across Highland have also been impacted by the heavy snowfall.

Stranded cars due to deep snow

Road conditions across Shetland have also been impacted by the wintry weather, with some cars even being stranded in deep snow.

The B9075 road through Kergord will be closed to all traffic until further notice due to drifting snow.

Council gritting crews attempted to clear the route, but snow continues to fall and accumulate.

❄️ A frosty and icy start to Tuesday with snow showers pushing into Scotland and Northern Ireland ☀️ Prolonged sunny intervals developing for England and Wales after early rain clears, but still feeling cold in the breeze pic.twitter.com/n1VFnKVtmQ — Met Office (@metoffice) March 13, 2023

The route has been closed from the south junction at the head of Weisdale Voe to the junction with the A970 near Sandwater. An alternative route exists via Whiteness and Tingwall on the A971 and the A970.

Council staff were also unable to collect recycling or black bags from households in most areas of Shetland.

Lerwick is the only area where collections will be possible. A spokesman has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

This comes after residents in Shetland were encouraged to help people in their communities after the islands were blanketed in snow on Saturday.

Highland and Moray roads disrupted by snow

Meanwhile, the warnings covering Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are expected to end today at 11am.

Traffic Scotland cameras show the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness and A9 Inverness to Perth roads are clear.

However, roads across the mainland have been left covered in snow and Highland Council teams are gritting routes by priority.

Motorists are reporting heavy snow along the A96 and slow-moving traffic. The AA website shows congestion and slow traffic in both directions between Huntly and Keith.

All snow gates across the mainland are still open and ScotRail services are running as normal.

However, Stagecoach services across Highland have been impacted, with the bus operator warning there may be changes to services throughout the day.

There are “major” delays around the Tain area, meanwhile, all services around Inverness are experiencing up to 15 minute delays.

Services in Skye were suspended until 10am due to the weather, and a bus from Cromarty to Inverness had become stranded on ice and had to be helped by a gritter.

Flights arriving at Aberdeen and Inverness airports are also continuing to operate as normal.

Some Calmac services have been delayed due to adverse weather.