Holstein stalwart wins lifetime achievement award

A former Holstein breeder from Ayrshire who dedicated decades of time and hard work to the breed is the recipient of this year’s John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hugh Kennedy, who dispersed the family’s well-known Stair Holstein herd from West Carngillan, last year, received the prestigious award at Borderway UK Dairy Expo in Carlisle.

The well-known herd was established in the 1980s from several top cow families and was dispersed at Borderway Mart, in December, where breeders from all over the UK and Ireland witnessed a top price of 8,000gns.

On receiving the award, in memory of the highly regarded breeder of Denmire Holsteins, Hugh said it was unbelievable and that he was absolutely speechless.

“Cows have been my life, and I loved John Dennison, he was one of my heroes and one of the nicest gentlemen you could ever meet,” he said.

“I am so very humbled to receive this recognition”.

The event, hosted by Harrison and Hetherington, is now running in its second decade and attracts top dairy breeders from all over the UK, as well as showcasing the industry’s latest technology, innovation and research.

A record number of cattle put forward for the judges, which included Nathan Thomas from Ohio in the USA, saw the top accolade go to the supreme Holstein, Evening Sidekick Jennifer, from James and Louise Wilson, Carlisle.

This was a second calver from the family’s 450-cow herd which was shown by their daughter Charlotte.

Last year’s grand champion, the Red and White, Riverdane Miss Awesome Strawberry, from Mark and Sue Nutsford of Cheshire, stood reserve supreme.

The Genus supreme heifer championship went to the champion Dairy Shorthorn heifer, Mossrigg Barrington Iris 16, from JM and J Fisher and daughters.

She received more than 5,000 public votes and was placed ahead of Kevin and Alison Lawrie’s Red and White, Arronview Dice Raquel Red, from Myremill and Sandyford, Ayrshire.

Alison Lawrie also won the International Youth Showmanship Championship on the Friday, while Ellie Saxby, from Raskelth, Yorkshire, stood reserve.

The highly anticipated Young Farming Vlogger competition, was won by 11 year old Seth Davidson, from Penrith, for his inspirational vlog taken on his dairy farm.