Injured man evacuated from vessel north of Nairn

A man has been taken back to land by lifeboat after getting injured on a private boat.

Coastguard rescue and Invergordon lifeboat were dispatched to vessel, two miles of the coast of Nairn, at around 9am.

The call was made after a man was injured and required medical assistance.

Rescue crews arrived on the scene at around 9.50am before taking the man aboard the lifeboat and making their way back to Invergordon.

Once docked back in port at around 11am, the lifeboat crew transferred the man into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).

It is not known the extent of the man’s injuries or if he was taken to hospital following his arrival back on shore.