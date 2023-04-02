Wick coastguards carry out search for ‘possible concern for a person’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Search and rescue teams carried out a search near Wick following a possible concern for a person.

Police received the call at around 4.30pm today after a local noticed a pile of clothing by a cliff edge at The Trinkie near Wick.

The clothes were “neatly folded” and had been left there since lunchtime.

Wick lifeboat was launched and coastguard teams from Wick, Scrabster and Duncansby were called to assist.

The lifeboat returned to base at around 8.30pm and teams were stood down for the night at around 9.30pm.