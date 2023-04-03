Moray politicians express concerns over plans for new SSEN substation near Keith

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray’s MSP and MP have raised concerns about the proposed new Blackhillock 2 substation near Keith.

SSEN’s preferred location, along Banff Road on the outskirts of the town, is causing some anxiety amongst the town’s residents.

Both politicians feel that not enough notice was given for the consultation meeting held by SSEN on Tuesday, March 21 and that local opinion is not being taken into consideration by the energy company.

MSP Richard Lochhead is seeking a meeting on the proposed substation and to consult with SSEN about local concerns.

The project is being built as part of a new 120-mile powerline from Beauly to Peterhead to help cope with the expansion of wind energy in the north.

Discuss matter with SSEN

Mr Lochhead said: “I have been contacted by a number of members of the Keith community who have considerable misgivings about the project and feel a better location for the substation could be found.

“It is of course the case that new substations are going to be needed going forward but the location of what will be an extremely large development close to town amenities and schools is naturally of some concern.

“I hope to be able to discuss this matter with SSEN in the near future to establish whether alternative sites have been considered and are viable.”

MP Douglas Ross has sought reassurances from SSEN over how they plan to consult on their plans for the new substation.

Like Mr Lochhead, he has been contacted by concerned constituents in Keith who were angry that they had only received flyers the day before the open meeting was held.

As well as this, Keith Community Council say they were not advised of the meeting at all and Mr Ross has asked SSEN for another meeting to be held over the project and for enough notice to be given to local residents.

The MP has also encouraged all constituents to make their voices heard through the feedback consultation, which is open until April 21.

He added that he will be continuing to work closely with the company to ensure that this project develops with the “local community always in mind” and that there are further opportunities for discussion between SSEN and local residents.

Engagement is ‘absolutely vital’

Mr Ross said: “Many constituents in Keith have contacted me about their concerns over not being informed of this crucial open day that was taking place. It is understandable that they were frustrated given the impact this substation will have on the areas close to where it is being proposed to be developed.

“Having recently visited SSEN’s current Blackhillock substation, I know the impact of the current site and believe it’s absolutely vital that SSEN engage fully with local people and community groups, which is why I sought reassurances from them over what consultations they are planning.”

An SSEN spokeswoman said that they have “reached out” to Mr Lochhead’s office to arrange a meeting to discuss the project and the feedback he has received.

In responding to Mr Ross, SSEN confirmed that there were issues with some residents not receiving the invitations to the meeting on time and also informed him they are currently in the feedback stage of the project.