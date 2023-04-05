Tariff to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tariffs are set to be put in place next week in Shetland for council-owned electric vehicle charging points.

From April 11, Shetlanders will be expected to pay rates of 47p per kWh at 7kW and 22kW fast chargers and 57p per kWh at 50kW rapid chargers.

Drivers can still use their charging card to access charge points, and payments will be administered through the operator ChargePlace Scotland.

New electric vehicle drivers can charge on the network by obtaining a ChargePlace Scotland charging card with an annual membership fee of £20.

‘It’s time we introduced charges’

Moraig Lyall, chairwoman of the council’s environment and transport committee said: “Electric vehicle usage is increasing in Shetland.

“Owners of electric vehicles have benefitted from free access to council-owned charging points for some time, but it’s now time that we introduce these charges to ensure that the infrastructure continues to be sustainable.”

This comes part of the Scottish Government’s policy to see the new sale of petrol and diesel cease in 2030.

To support this transition, Shetland Islands Council have installed a network of public chargers throughout the isles with more installs coming in the near future.

Income raised from the use of Council-owned charge points will contribute to continued maintenance of this network.