Woman reported missing from Elgin last seen at Dr Gray’s Hospital

A 50-year-old woman has been reported missing from Elgin.

Carol Russell, also known as Rain, was last seen at about 7.15am at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

She is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with long brown hair in plaits. She was last seen wearing a floaty dress, flip flops and carrying a brown rucksack.

Police have launched an online appeal for help finding the missing 50-year-old.

Anyone who may have seen Ms Russell, or who may have relevant information, is urged to contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 2032 of April 5.