Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000

Sleek, stylish and sophisticated, this plush five-bedroom home in Stonehaven is contemporary living at its very best.

From the decadent décor and modern features to the light and spacious rooms and the beautiful back garden, every inch of this home has been meticulously designed with growing families in mind.

Built by Kirkwood Homes in 2019, first impressions are excellent as property’s exterior is fresh, bright and welcoming.

The homely vibe continues inside where an attractive hallway with luxury wood effect flooring and superb storage space, opens up the home.

Contemporary style

Double doors lead through to the stunning lounge area which basks in natural sunlight thanks to a box bay window.

Undoubtedly the heart of the home, the superb family dining kitchen has all the right ingredients.

From the bi-folding doors to the garden and the stylish storage units to the modern appliances and breakfast bar, this area is perfect for busy family life.

Walk-in condition

Keen cooks will also be in their element as the kitchen is well-equipped with an integrated double oven, induction hob, dishwasher and fridge freezer.

Next to the kitchen is a useful utility room with space for additional white goods as well as access to the integral garage, and an exterior door to the garden.

Completing the ground floor is a spacious family room – with an adjacent bathroom – which could be used as a formal dining room or as a ground floor bedroom.

Five beautiful bedrooms

Upstairs, there are five impressive bedrooms including the master bedroom with dual built-in wardrobes and a chic en suite shower room.

The second guest bedroom also has an en suite shower room, while two further double bedrooms enjoy the use of a large family bathroom.

The fifth and final bedroom is currently used as a home office.

The great outdoors

Outside, summer barbecues can be savoured on the raised deck area which is positioned to take advantage of the day round sunlight.

The garden itself has been landscaped to offer a large lawn with a barked children’s play area and paved patio while there is a further seating area in the form of a pergola.

Parking is taken care of as there is a large driveway and a double garage.

Location wise, the property is just a five-minute drive from the pretty harbour town of Stonehaven where there are plenty of bars, restaurants, shops and leisure facilities plus incredible views along the coastline.

For more information

26 East Lodge Drive, Stonehaven, is on the market for offers over £549,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01569 766166 or check out the website aspc.co.uk