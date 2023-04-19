Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000

This fabulous home boasts five bedrooms, three public rooms and a wonderful garden.

By Rosemary Lowne
26 East Lodge Drive is an exceptional family home. All photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
26 East Lodge Drive is an exceptional family home. All photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.

Sleek, stylish and sophisticated, this plush five-bedroom home in Stonehaven is contemporary living at its very best.

From the decadent décor and modern features to the light and spacious rooms and the beautiful back garden, every inch of this home has been meticulously designed with growing families in mind.

Built by Kirkwood Homes in 2019, first impressions are excellent as property’s exterior is fresh, bright and welcoming.

The homely vibe continues inside where an attractive hallway with luxury wood effect flooring and superb storage space, opens up the home.

Built in 2019, this amazing home features fresh modern decor.

Contemporary style

Double doors lead through to the stunning lounge area which basks in natural sunlight thanks to a box bay window.

Undoubtedly the heart of the home, the superb family dining kitchen has all the right ingredients.

From the bi-folding doors to the garden and the stylish storage units to the modern appliances and breakfast bar, this area is perfect for busy family life.

Entertaining is an elegant affair in this modern home.

Walk-in condition

Keen cooks will also be in their element as the kitchen is well-equipped with an integrated double oven, induction hob, dishwasher and fridge freezer.

Next to the kitchen is a useful utility room with space for additional white goods as well as access to the integral garage, and an exterior door to the garden.

Completing the ground floor is a spacious family room – with an adjacent bathroom – which could be used as a formal dining room or as a ground floor bedroom.

Sit back and relax in this beautiful room.

Five beautiful bedrooms

Upstairs, there are five impressive bedrooms including the master bedroom with dual built-in wardrobes and a chic en suite shower room.

The second guest bedroom also has an en suite shower room, while two further double bedrooms enjoy the use of a large family bathroom.

The fifth and final bedroom is currently used as a home office.

This plush property has five beautiful bedrooms.

The great outdoors

Outside, summer barbecues can be savoured on the raised deck area which is positioned to take advantage of the day round sunlight.

The garden itself has been landscaped to offer a large lawn with a barked children’s play area and paved patio while there is a further seating area in the form of a pergola.

The garden is made for al fresco dining.

Parking is taken care of as there is a large driveway and a double garage.

Location wise, the property is just a five-minute drive from the pretty harbour town of Stonehaven where there are plenty of bars, restaurants, shops and leisure facilities plus incredible views along the coastline.

For more information

26 East Lodge Drive, Stonehaven, is on the market for offers over £549,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01569 766166 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

