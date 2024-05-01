Two men arrested after bar brawl breaks out in Oban

Police are investigating after a brawl broke out in a bar in Oban.

Two people were arrested – one man for an alleged assault, and another accused of racial abuse in the incident that happened at The View.

Two women who were “engaged in fighting” are being sought by police.

It is understood there were disturbances in a number of businesses over the weekend, as punters moved around Oban’s pubs and nightclubs.

Oban pub say safety is first priority

Daniel MacIntyre, speaking for the co-owners of The View, said: “The safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers is our first priority.

“We called the police to help de-escalate a group of visitors to the town who were involved in multiple incidents of threatening behaviour and violence.

“Our staff and management will continue to assist police with their ongoing investigations.”

In a statement, officers said: “At 12.30am on Sunday 28th April, at The View, George Street, Oban, police were called to a report of a large disturbance.

“Upon attendance, two people were arrested, one male, 41, for an alleged assault, and one male, 21, for alleged racially aggravated abusive behaviour.

“Both have been charged with the offences detailed.

Adding: “Police are investigating a number of other offences from the same disturbance, including two women that have allegedly engaged in fighting at the location.”

Officers encouraged anyone with information to phone police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.