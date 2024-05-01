Two men arrested after bar brawl breaks out in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men arrested after bar brawl breaks out in Oban

Police hunt for two women 'engaged in fight'.

By Louise Glen
The View on Oban's George Street.
A large disturbance happened on George Street in Oban.

Police are investigating after a brawl broke out in a bar in Oban.

Two people were arrested  – one man for an alleged assault, and another accused of racial abuse in the incident that happened at The View.

Two women who were “engaged in fighting” are being sought by police.

It is understood there were disturbances in a number of businesses over the weekend, as punters moved around Oban’s pubs and nightclubs.

Oban pub say safety is first priority

Daniel MacIntyre, speaking for the co-owners of The View, said: “The safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers is our first priority.

“We called the police to help de-escalate a group of visitors to the town who were involved in multiple incidents of threatening behaviour and violence.

“Our staff and management will continue to assist police with their ongoing investigations.”

In a statement, officers said: “At 12.30am on Sunday 28th April, at The View, George Street, Oban, police were called to a report of a large disturbance.

“Upon attendance, two people were arrested, one male, 41, for an alleged assault, and one male, 21, for alleged racially aggravated abusive behaviour.

“Both have been charged with the offences detailed.

The View on Oban's George Street.
A large disturbance happened on George Street in Oban.

Adding: “Police are investigating a number of other offences from the same disturbance, including two women that have allegedly engaged in fighting at the location.”

Officers encouraged anyone with information to phone police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

