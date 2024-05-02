Popular Midge Bite cafe on NC500 goes up for sale

One of the Nc500’s landmark cafes is up for sale – but owners say they are open, trading and still love serving loyal customers.

The owners of Midge Bite cafe on the A832 at Achnasheen have said they are planning to remain open and serving up its tasty treats as it searches for the next owner.

Midge Bite is a Scandinavian-style cafe with space for 50 covers in a to-die-for location with views across the Highland.

The “stellar” cafe was already busy with a coach party this morning when we caught up with owner Hazel Boswell.

She said: “We are open and we hope to seamlessly trade to our loyal customers as we look for new owners.

“It really is the best situation for a cafe, with these views and our lovely customers it is the best job in the world.”

Hazel, the general manager, and chef Sean Boswell took over the cafe in March 2020 at the start of the Covid restrictions.

She said: “What a time to take over a business, just when everything shut down.

“But we have gone from strength to strength.

“I just want to make sure our customers know that we are still here and we are still open, and we want them to continue to come in to see us.”

The cafe is on safe for offers over £325,000.

As well as the cafe itself, there is development opportunities at the location.

Particulars for the sale say that a new owner could develop the site with glamping pods or a bunkhouse.

The cafe is situated only a few steps from Achnasheen Railway Station.

Estate agent Emily Hewitson of Graham and Sibbald describes the cafe as an “iconic roadside cafe with development potential”.

A spokesperson said: “The cafe for sale has a stellar reputation and achieves an impressive turnover year on year.

“The cafe is situated on the ever-popular NC500 route offering a perfect destination pit stop with outstanding views.

“The cafe for sale offers a contemporary rustic vibe popular with tourists and locals alike.”

Adding: “The business for sale comes with a site for redevelopment at the back which would be perfect for a bunk house or glamping pods.”