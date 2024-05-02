Popular Midge Bite cafe on NC500 goes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Midge Bite cafe on NC500 goes up for sale

Owners planning 'seamless' transition at the 'wonderful' food spot as they seek buyer.

By Louise Glen
MIdge Bite Cafe on the NC500 has gone up for sale
Midge Bite at Achnasheen is on the market. Image: Graham and Sibbald. P

One of the Nc500’s landmark cafes is up for sale – but owners say they are open, trading and still love serving loyal customers.

The owners of Midge Bite cafe on the A832 at Achnasheen have said they are planning to remain open and serving up its tasty treats as it searches for the next owner.

Midge Bite is a Scandinavian-style cafe with space for 50 covers in a to-die-for location with views across the Highland.

The “stellar” cafe was already busy with a coach party this morning when we caught up with owner Hazel Boswell.

Midge Bite Cafe at Achnasheen on the NC500.
Midge Bite Cafe is built in the Scandinavian style. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

She said: “We are open and we hope to seamlessly trade to our loyal customers as we look for new owners.

“It really is the best situation for a cafe, with these views and our lovely customers it is the best job in the world.”

Hazel, the general manager, and chef Sean Boswell took over the cafe in March 2020 at the start of the Covid restrictions.

Midge Bite cafe is still open

She said: “What a time to take over a business, just when everything shut down.

“But we have gone from strength to strength.

“I just want to make sure our customers know that we are still here and we are still open, and we want them to continue to come in to see us.”

The cafe is on safe for offers over £325,000.

As well as the cafe itself, there is development opportunities at the location.

Midge Bite Cafe on the NC500 at Achnasheen.
Offers over £325,000 are being invited for the Midge Bite Cafe. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

Particulars for the sale say that a new owner could develop the site with glamping pods or a bunkhouse.

The cafe is situated only a few steps from Achnasheen Railway Station.

Estate agent Emily Hewitson of Graham and Sibbald describes the cafe as an “iconic roadside cafe with development potential”.

A spokesperson said: “The cafe for sale has a stellar reputation and achieves an impressive turnover year on year.

“The cafe is situated on the ever-popular NC500 route offering a perfect destination pit stop with outstanding views.

“The cafe for sale offers a contemporary rustic vibe popular with tourists and locals alike.”

Adding: “The business for sale comes with a site for redevelopment at the back which would be perfect for a bunk house or glamping pods.”

The car park at Midge Bite Cafe on the NC500
There is a sizeable car park at Midge Bite Cafe on the NC500. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
The interior of the Midge Bite Cafe in Achnasheen on the NC500.
Plenty space for customers inside Midge Bite Cafe at Achnasheen. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

 

