Beaver’s incredible west coast journey ends after being found at the beach

A beaver’s west coast adventure came to an abrupt end at the weekend after being found at a nearby beach.

The rodent was found distressed and wandering on Machrihanish beach in Campbeltown on Friday.

Coastguard teams, police and inspectors descended to the west coast beauty spot concerned for the animal’s welfare as they strategised over how to capture him.

The beaver was eventually captured by teams, ending his west coast adventure.

Beaver travelled 57 miles south to beauty spot

Officials from the Scottish SPCA are now working to establish where the beaver came from.

Early indications suggest he may have ventured 57 miles south from Knapdale Scottish Beaver Trail in Lochgilphead.

Scottish SPCA officials have today taken to social media to share a series of images of the beaver and its capture at the idyllic spot.

In a statement, they wrote: “It’s not often we get called to the beach for a beaver but this beautiful soul lost their way and was very distressed when our team arrived.

“With help from the local police, coastguard and our inspectors we were able to rescue and then relocate to the closest beaver colony.”

The beaver is now in the care of the Scottish SPCA at their National Wildlife Rescue Centre.

Beaver will be released

Staff have said the beaver was in “good condition, behaving well and eating”.

Officials are working in tandem with the Beaver Trust to establish its colony.

Meanwhile, plans are now underway to release the beaver back into the wild.

No official date has been set however it is understood staff are hoping for a quick turnaround.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A local officer attended to assist the coastguard who had been called regarding the beaver being in distress.

“He was happy to assist and that the beaver is safe and healthy.”