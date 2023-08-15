A9 dualling: After seven years, the wait goes on for Highland estate planning cafe project on the A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 dualling: After seven years, the wait goes on for Highland estate planning cafe project on the A9

Balavil - famous as the Monarch of the Glen estate - first submitted plans in 2016 for the then £5 million development.

By John Ross
Balavil Estate general manager Gary Culpan next to the A9
Balavil Estate general manager Gary Culpan photographed in 2018. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A Highland estate says delays to the A9 dualling has left it “in the dark” about a planned multi-million pound cafe development.

Balavil Estate, made famous by the Monarch of the Glen TV series, has already waited seven years to advance plans for a café, farm shop and events venue by the trunk road near Kingussie.

It is still unclear when it will be able to start work on the project.

It has been held up due to the dualling delay, with no timescale yet confirmed.

Former transport minister Jenny Gilruth revealed earlier this year the long-promised upgrade between Perth and Inverness would no longer be completed by 2025.

So far no completion date has been revealed, although an announcement to parliament is expected on the overall programme in autumn.

A consultation on the road by the Scottish Parliament’s public petitions committee runs until September 15.

Plans submitted in 2016

Balavil Estate submitted plans in 2016 for the then £5 million development, which it said would create up to 15 jobs.

It said it would provide a quality visitor facility as part of a “planned or impromptu” stop along the A9.

Permission to convert farm buildings was granted in 2018 by the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

The consent was renewed in 2021, including an extension for seven years.

This was based on the then understanding that the A9 dualling would be completed in 2025, allowing work on the estate’s development in 2026.

Balavil Estate which wanted to develop the A9 cafe after dualling
Balavil Estate first proposed the development in 2016

But estate general manager Gary Culpan said: “We can’t really progress anything to do with the development until such time as we have an idea of when the dualling is going to take place.

“We have not had any notification of when they will be. We are kind of in the dark on that front.”

He said the project needs to wait until the road is dualled in the area as access will be via the improved route.

“It will be hugely beneficial for the area. But we cannot move ahead with our plans until we know 100% when the road will be dualled.

“In 2016 we thought our part of the road, from Crubenmore to Kincraig, would be finished by now. But it has not even started yet.

“Other areas of the A9 should also have been started by now but not been touched.”

Keen to progress

However, Mr Culpan said there is no intention to ditch the plans due to the delay.

“We are very keen to go ahead with it. But it’s quite disappointing that it has not progressed.

“There is no point in moving ahead and building something that could potentially be shut off with no access for a period.”

He said, aside from the delay it is causing to the commercial venture, the estate is keen for the dualling to progress for safety reasons.

“The A9 dualling is very important because it’s a dangerous road. I travel on it every single day.

“From the estate’s perspective we want dualling to go ahead because we don’t want crashes on the road or people being injured.”

Cars on the A9
The project is earmarked for the A9 after dualling

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said the Scottish Government remains firmly committed to completing dualling between Perth and Inverness.

“We are currently considering the optimal delivery programme to provide greater certainty to the public, businesses and other stakeholders around robust new timescales having taken account of the impacts of the ongoing statutory process, the effects of the Covid pandemic, economic uncertainty and the current cost crisis.

“We will continue to ensure that all our stakeholders, including relevant council officials and elected representatives, as well as communities and businesses, are given clear, timely updates about the progress of A9 dualling when the new programme is established.”

Development could provide local jobs

Ruaridh Ormiston, chairman of Kingussie and Vicinity Community Council but speaking in a personal capacity, said he supports the proposed development.

“Anything to get anyone off the A9, or to stop locally, should be encouraged. Also it would provide local jobs, so I support”, he said.

“The new dualled A9 should have better lay-bys and I believe the enhanced stopping places proposed with tourist interpretation, to encourage people in to communities, will have toilets too.”

A9 dualling latest

More from Highlands & Islands

Lesley Still, the new chief of spaceport operations for Orbex.
Forres firm Orbex brings in spaceport chief in countdown to north blast-off
Moidart is the centre of a coastguard search.
Wick coastguard sent to rescue walker with broken leg
Mandy Mulvey died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a crash near Wick. Image: Facebook.
Tributes to 'young vibrant lass' who died following crash near Wick
Moidart is the centre of a coastguard search.
Two people airlifted to hospital following two-vehicle crash on A961 in Orkney
Trains affected by broken down freight train. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Train services resume after freight train broke down between Aviemore and Kingussie
Corran Ferry, which has been withdrawn due to technical fault
Corran Ferry withdrawn less than 24 hours after being reinstated due to steering issues
Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across the Highlands and Moray.
Gallery: Your primary one pics across the Highlands and Moray
Blan Bremner and her husband have been bothered by a pulsating noise for five years. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'It’s pinging through my body': Is modern technology making this woman and her husband…
Glenfinnan House Hotel.
Hotel close to famous Glenfinnan Viaduct to undergo major refurbishment
George Gunn carried out the study as part as part of his undergraduate dissertation at UHI Inverness
Inverness is 3.5C hotter than rural Highlands - is it down to closely-packed housing…

Conversation