Revised timetable for A9 dualling ‘being progressed with urgency’, transport secretary tells campaigner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Revised timetable for A9 dualling ‘being progressed with urgency’, transport secretary tells campaigner

Mairi McAllan has written to Laura Hansler from the A9 Dual Action Group - but the wait for a new proposed completion date goes on.

By Stuart Findlay
Transport secretary Mairi McAllan and A9 campaigner Laura Hansler in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Transport secretary Mairi McAllan and A9 campaigner Laura Hansler in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Transport secretary Mairi McAllan has written to a prominent A9 dualling campaigner to reassure her that the Scottish Government is “resolutely committed” to the project.

The government has come under heavy fire since admitting in February that the commitment to dual the road between Inverness and Perth by 2025 was “simply no longer achievable”.

Earlier this month, Ms McAllan met campaigners at a crisis summit in Inverness to discuss the project.

She has now written to Laura Hansler from the A9 Dual Action Group to say that a new revised timetable for the project is being “progressed with urgency”.

Ms McAllan said: “I am aware of the A9 Dual Action Group’s request for the publication of a revised timetable for the dualling of the A9.

“I can advise that work to determine the most suitable procurement options for the remaining sections of the dualling is ongoing and being progressed with urgency.

Safety measures and roadside sign campaign

“This is a complex exercise. It looks at a number of factors including how the project can be delivered most efficiently by the industry, while minimising disruption to road users and helping to support economic recovery post-Covid.”

Ms McAllan’s letter also includes details of some recently completed road safety measures.

A black and white image of cars and a lorry on the A9 with a "Dual the A9" logo in the top left corner
The dualling project is way behind schedule. Image: DC Thomson

These include improvement works at the B9150 (Ralia), A827 (Ballinluig) and the B8079 (Bruar) junctions.

Improvements at the B851 (Croy) and B9152 (Lynwilg) are planned this year.

Ms McAllan said there are also two road safety campaigns being deployed on the notorious road.

One encourages drivers to plan journeys and take regular breaks.

The other reminds people to drive on the left side of the road.

Government letter is ‘just words’

Ms Hansler has agreed to meet the transport secretary to discuss the dualling project.

But she said Ms McAllan’s response is “just words” until she sees work being done on the ground.

Ms Hansler said: “Until we actually have some tangible evidence that there’s a firm commitment to get on with the job at hand, I am not holding my breath.

Campaigner Laura Hansler in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“They are still trying to garner support with these fanfare announcements of small pockets of money.

“And spending on useless and expensive road signs that tell you to ‘drive on the left’. Ironically these can only be viewed if you are indeed driving on the left.

“Is that really the best we can do?”

Revised timetable could help restore faith in A9 dualling project

Last week, Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing warned that the A9 dualling project failure could cause Highlanders to lose faith in the SNP forever.

However, he did say it was still salvageable.

But only if immediate action to show a commitment was taken by First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Mr Ewing said: “If Humza produces a detailed plan – with a timetable and a completion date for each of the remaining nine sections – I would give him the benefit of the doubt.

“Many other people would too.”

The Scottish Government committed to the 2025 date in 2011.

At that point, it was predicted to cost £3bn.

The pandemic, Brexit and war in Ukraine have all been cited as reasons for the delay.

More from Highlands & Islands

Transport secretary Mairi McAllan and A9 campaigner Laura Hansler in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tall Ships helps Loganair bag highest number of Shetland passengers since Covid
Coastguard helicopter
Woman, 34, and newborn baby from Mull airlifted to hospital
Transport secretary Mairi McAllan and A9 campaigner Laura Hansler in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Nevis Range profits double after new Highland hotel success
Shiant Islands bothy
New appeal to install eco-friendly bothies on uninhabited Shiant Islands
Danielle Guhl
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
Dennis Weaver and Sarah Cordiner got married at Belladrum on Friday, July 28, at 3pm.
Belladrum hits the right note for Aberdeenshire couple who tie the knot after 18-year…
Transport secretary Mairi McAllan and A9 campaigner Laura Hansler in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a killer uncle and despicable twins
Wounded salmon at Bakkafrost Scotland's Portree fish farm. Image: Don Staniford
Welfare charity 'satisfied' with Skye fish farm after 'zombie salmon' complaint
Transport secretary Mairi McAllan and A9 campaigner Laura Hansler in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: Shetland welcomes the Tall Ships Races
Transport secretary Mairi McAllan and A9 campaigner Laura Hansler in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Could Barbenheimer be the come-back kid for Aberdeen's struggling cinemas?