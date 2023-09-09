A830 closed south of Mallaig following two-vehicle crash

The A830 Fort William to Mallaig road is closed in both directions following a collision.

The incident happened near Fassfern shortly after noon.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at around 12.30pm.

The A830 road is currently closed to all traffic between Fort William and Glenfinnan.

Police remain at the scene.

It is unclear at this time if there have been any reported injuries.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.30pm on Saturday, September, 9 we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A830 between Fort William and Glenfinnan.

“Officers are at the scene.”

Traffic Scotland is urging drivers to approach the area with caution.

More as we get it.