Illegal parking at iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct leads to nine fines and one vehicle uplift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Illegal parking at iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct leads to nine fines and one vehicle uplift

Motorists are resorting to parking illegally along roads near the famous bridge during their visit.

By Ross Hempseed
Glenfinnan Viaduct.
Glenfinnan Viaduct has seen a surge in tourism especially among Harry Potter fans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Several drivers have been fined after parking on the main road while visiting the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct.

The bridge made famous from its appearance in the Harry Potter films, attracts thousands of tourists and fans to the 122-year-old structure in the Highlands.

It also forms part of the scenic West Highland Line, with walkers and hikers eager to catch a glimpse of the Jacobite train with its signature steam plume.

However, some tourists are running the risk of being fined as they park their vehicles as close to the bridge as possible.

This means parking on the narrow A830 Fort William to Mallaig road, a major Highland route if the car park is full.

Parking on the A830 is illegal and has left many local residents frustrated and annoyed as the number of cars could make it difficult to navigate the road.

Complaints made by local residents about parking

The road is quite narrow close to the turn-off for the Viaduct and through the village of Glenfinnan, however, tourists still park there.

On Thursday, following a complaint from local residents police carried out enforcement at Glenfinnan handing out nine fixed penalty notices to drivers.

In addition, one vehicle was uplifted from its parking spot.

A830 near Glenfinnan
The A830 near Glenfinnan is narrow and does not have a lot of room to park alongside it. Image: Google Maps.

Road policing Constable McTaggart states, “The A830 at Glenfinnan is a popular tourist destination all year round and consideration has to be used when parking.

“If the car park is full please don’t park on the verges. There is a clearway in force for this area as well as double yellow lines through the village.

“A clearway is a section of carriageway where no parking or standing is allowed at any time. Sadly on police attendance many vehicles were parked breaching this clearway and enforcement action was taken.”

More from Transport

The mobile chamber can be used at home and be less intimidating than the centre's chamber which can hold six people
Inverness charity launches fundraiser to take 'life-changing' oxygen chamber on the road
Laura Hansler has welcomed the committee inquiry into her A9 petition
Campaigner welcomes A9 hearing which will 'hold the government to account'
Work on the Poundland building in Elgin is having a profound impact on the way traffic moves around the town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Car parking charges on the horizon for Moray towns beyond Elgin
Corran Ferry
MV Corran to return to service by mid-October almost a year after it left
To go with story by David Mackay. Bain's Coaches licence suspended Picture shows; Coaches from Bain's Coaches. Various. Supplied by Bain's Coaches/Facebook Date; Unknown
Impact of Bain's Coaches ban on school buses examined by Aberdeenshire Council
Moray bouncer Sam Beaven, with motorcyclists at Thunder in the Glens.
Moray bouncer and biker to be honoured with motorcycle funeral escort
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Ewan Rattray is receive a medal for his efforts to improve safety for pilots following his own life-changing injury. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen maritime pilot to be honoured with top medal after fighting for safety following…
Kidical Mass North is marking its second birthday. Image Katie Noble .
'Limit traffic, not our children': Kidical Mass North marks its second birthday with plea…
Signs at Elgin A96 roundabout
Signs to be updated at Elgin roundabout to match new road layout following driver…

Conversation