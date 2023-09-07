Illegal parking at iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct leads to nine fines and one vehicle uplift

Several drivers have been fined after parking on the main road while visiting the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct.

The bridge made famous from its appearance in the Harry Potter films, attracts thousands of tourists and fans to the 122-year-old structure in the Highlands.

It also forms part of the scenic West Highland Line, with walkers and hikers eager to catch a glimpse of the Jacobite train with its signature steam plume.

However, some tourists are running the risk of being fined as they park their vehicles as close to the bridge as possible.

This means parking on the narrow A830 Fort William to Mallaig road, a major Highland route if the car park is full.

Parking on the A830 is illegal and has left many local residents frustrated and annoyed as the number of cars could make it difficult to navigate the road.

Complaints made by local residents about parking

The road is quite narrow close to the turn-off for the Viaduct and through the village of Glenfinnan, however, tourists still park there.

On Thursday, following a complaint from local residents police carried out enforcement at Glenfinnan handing out nine fixed penalty notices to drivers.

In addition, one vehicle was uplifted from its parking spot.

Road policing Constable McTaggart states, “The A830 at Glenfinnan is a popular tourist destination all year round and consideration has to be used when parking.

“If the car park is full please don’t park on the verges. There is a clearway in force for this area as well as double yellow lines through the village.

“A clearway is a section of carriageway where no parking or standing is allowed at any time. Sadly on police attendance many vehicles were parked breaching this clearway and enforcement action was taken.”