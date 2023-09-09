Ross Agri Services: New depot at Muir of Ord offers entire service to customers

Scottish machinery dealer Ross Agri Services has undergone recent expansion after opening its new depot at Muir of Ord in Ross-shire earlier this year.

The firm, which was founded in 1972 by Bill and Ethel Ross, celebrated 50 years in business last year and raised £50,000 for charity.

Initially, the dealership was a farming machine hire business before introducing agricultural contracting and purchasing a spare parts business in 1976.

Since the first tractor in 1972, the company has built up a strong reputation and now employs more than 40 staff.

It is best known for its Fendt franchise, maintained since 1988, alongside Vaderstad and Shelbourne Reynolds.

It also gained the Merlo franchise from the St Cyrus depot prior to the pandemic and is now supplying and maintaining the same telehandlers from Muir of Ord.

Managing director Martin Ross says the purchase of the new depot in the north has allowed the company to provide customers with the same level of service offered at its two existing depots St Cyrus and Turriff.

“We are now able to offer an entire service for existing and new customers in the north which will hopefully increase our volume of sales across a wider area,” said Mr Ross.

“Within the Inverness and Black Isle area, there are around 60 Fendt tractors so it’s an important part of our business to look after.”

The dealership already had service technician Alan McLeod covering the area for the past four years but he is now supported with a fully equipped workshop to allow for a better service locally.

Calum Stirling is sales manager, covering Morayshire, Inverness and further north, while Shem Alliston manages the new depot’s fully stocked parts counter.

Two mechanical engineers have also been recruited this month for Muir of Ord.

Further north, Raymond Henderson was appointed as a sub dealership in Caithness in 2008 after the second depot was opened at Turriff in 2005.

Although building business on existing and new customers across the country, Mr Ross admitted trade had been a ”bit tricky” in recent months due to increased interest rates and uncertainty in the industry.

“It has been a slower process to sell a machine,” he said. “The duration from the initial point of enquiry or from when the customer takes the machine on demonstration through to the actual purchase is taking more time.

“This is down to the high input costs farmers are facing and the poorer prices they are receiving for their grain. The manufacturer is delivering prices considerably higher than the industry can stand at this moment.”

Mr Ross said he was extremely grateful for the support the dealership had received over the anniversary year and the continued support from loyal customers throughout the country.

“It was great to see a good turnout of people to our Muir of Ord open day in May and I’d like to thank all those who came to see our premises and meet the staff,” he said.

“We look forward to building on old and new relationships in the area.”