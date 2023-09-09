Ross Agri Services: New depot at Muir of Ord offers entire service to customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Ross Agri Services: New depot at Muir of Ord offers entire service to customers

The firm was founded in 1972 by Bill and Ethel Ross, and celebrated 50 years in business last year.

By Katrina Macarthur
The new team at Ross Agri's Muir of Ord depot with the firm's management team.
Scottish machinery dealer Ross Agri Services has undergone recent expansion after opening its new depot at Muir of Ord in Ross-shire earlier this year.

The firm, which was founded in 1972 by Bill and Ethel Ross, celebrated 50 years in business last year and raised £50,000 for charity.

Initially, the dealership was a farming machine hire business before introducing agricultural contracting and purchasing a spare parts business in 1976.

Since the first tractor in 1972, the company has built up a strong reputation and now employs more than 40 staff.

It is best known for its Fendt franchise, maintained since 1988, alongside Vaderstad and Shelbourne Reynolds.

It also gained the Merlo franchise from the St Cyrus depot prior to the pandemic and is now supplying and maintaining the same telehandlers from Muir of Ord.

Managing director Martin Ross says the purchase of the new depot in the north has allowed the company to provide customers with the same level of service offered at its two existing depots St Cyrus and Turriff.

The dealership welcomed a good turnout of existing and new customers to the Muir of Ord open day.

“We are now able to offer an entire service for existing and new customers in the north which will hopefully increase our volume of sales across a wider area,” said Mr Ross.

“Within the Inverness and Black Isle area, there are around 60 Fendt tractors so it’s an important part of our business to look after.”

The dealership already had service technician Alan McLeod covering the area for the past four years but he is now supported with a fully equipped workshop to allow for a better service locally.

Calum Stirling is sales manager, covering Morayshire, Inverness and further north, while Shem Alliston manages the new depot’s fully stocked parts counter.

Two mechanical engineers have also been recruited this month for Muir of Ord.

Further north, Raymond Henderson was appointed as a sub dealership in Caithness in 2008 after the second depot was opened at Turriff in 2005.

Although building business on existing and new customers across the country, Mr Ross admitted trade had been a ”bit tricky” in recent months due to increased interest rates and uncertainty in the industry.

Ross Agri Services has maintained the Fendt dealership since 1988,

“It has been a slower process to sell a machine,” he said. “The duration from the initial point of enquiry or from when the customer takes the machine on demonstration through to the actual purchase is taking more time.

“This is down to the high input costs farmers are facing and the poorer prices they are receiving for their grain. The manufacturer is delivering prices considerably higher than the industry can stand at this moment.”

Mr Ross said he was extremely grateful for the support the dealership had received over the anniversary year and the continued support from loyal customers throughout the country.

“It was great to see a good turnout of people to our Muir of Ord open day in May and I’d like to thank all those who came to see our premises and meet the staff,” he said.
“We look forward to building on old and new relationships in the area.”

