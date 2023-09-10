Nigella Lawson praises Inverness eateries after ‘falling in love’ with Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Nigella Lawson praises Inverness eateries after ‘falling in love’ with Skye

The celebrity chef has been sharing highlights from her recent holiday in the north of Scotland.

By Ellie Milne
Nigella Lawson has taken to social media to express her love for the Isle of Skye and Inverness eateries. Image: BBC/Jay Brookes.
Nigella Lawson has taken to social media to express her love for the Isle of Skye and Inverness eateries. Image: BBC/Jay Brookes.

Nigella Lawson has heaped praise on Inverness eateries following her recent holiday to the north of Scotland.

The celebrity chef made a pitstop visit to The Victorian Market on Academy Street to taste some of the delicious food on offer.

Her first port of call was the popular Bad Girl Bakery which is owned by husband and wife team, Douglas Hardie and Jeni Iannetta, who were “delighted” by the visit.

This is not the first time Ms Lawson has shared her love for the Highland bakery having previously written a glowing review for their cook book, saying she “loved everything” about it.

Jeni and Douglas Hardie from Bad Girl Bakery and Good Girl Greengrocer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

During her recent trip, Ms Lawson picked up some milk chocolate and peanut butter cookies which she shared a photo of with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

She wrote: “Have had a wonderful morning poring over the photographs I took during my week’s holiday in Skye (and shall unleash them here shortly) but right now I’m luxuriating in memories of our pitstop in Inverness at the start of it all.

“Of course I had to drop into Bad Girl Bakery, as I’m a huge, huge fan of their book of the same name, and took away with me a box of these utterly sensational milk chocolate peanut butter cookies, enjoyed at journey’s end with a wee dram of Talisker Storm.”

Nigella visits Inverness and Skye

The TV personality was fuelling up in the Highland capital before hitting the road towards the Isle of Skye.

She has been sharing stunning photos of her trip with her followers, including shots of Loch Bay and the Fairy Pools, writing she has fallen in love with the island and its “breathtaking beauty”.

The Redshank Catering Co, based in Inverness, also received a shoutout from Ms Lawson during her trip.

The Redshank Catering Co owners Owners Ann Marie Ross and Jamie Ross
The Redshank owners Ann Marie Ross and Jamie Ross sell their food at the Inverness marina and The Victorian Market. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

She visited the family-run business and praised their “incredible” fish finger sandwich, crab croquettes, seaweed-seasoned fries and furikake fries.

“They don’t mess around when it comes to portion sizes in Scotland,” she wrote.

The Redshank took to social media to thank the chef for stopping by to try out their food.

The team wrote: “Your words were very kind about our food and we hope you had a fantastic time on your tour.”

Conversation