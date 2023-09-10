Nigella Lawson praises Inverness eateries after ‘falling in love’ with Skye

Nigella Lawson has heaped praise on Inverness eateries following her recent holiday to the north of Scotland.

The celebrity chef made a pitstop visit to The Victorian Market on Academy Street to taste some of the delicious food on offer.

Her first port of call was the popular Bad Girl Bakery which is owned by husband and wife team, Douglas Hardie and Jeni Iannetta, who were “delighted” by the visit.

This is not the first time Ms Lawson has shared her love for the Highland bakery having previously written a glowing review for their cook book, saying she “loved everything” about it.

During her recent trip, Ms Lawson picked up some milk chocolate and peanut butter cookies which she shared a photo of with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

She wrote: “Have had a wonderful morning poring over the photographs I took during my week’s holiday in Skye (and shall unleash them here shortly) but right now I’m luxuriating in memories of our pitstop in Inverness at the start of it all.

“Of course I had to drop into Bad Girl Bakery, as I’m a huge, huge fan of their book of the same name, and took away with me a box of these utterly sensational milk chocolate peanut butter cookies, enjoyed at journey’s end with a wee dram of Talisker Storm.”

Nigella visits Inverness and Skye

The TV personality was fuelling up in the Highland capital before hitting the road towards the Isle of Skye.

She has been sharing stunning photos of her trip with her followers, including shots of Loch Bay and the Fairy Pools, writing she has fallen in love with the island and its “breathtaking beauty”.

The Redshank Catering Co, based in Inverness, also received a shoutout from Ms Lawson during her trip.

She visited the family-run business and praised their “incredible” fish finger sandwich, crab croquettes, seaweed-seasoned fries and furikake fries.

“They don’t mess around when it comes to portion sizes in Scotland,” she wrote.

The Redshank took to social media to thank the chef for stopping by to try out their food.

The team wrote: “Your words were very kind about our food and we hope you had a fantastic time on your tour.”