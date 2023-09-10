World Bowls Championships: Silver lining for Inverurie’s Jason Banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World Bowls Championships: Silver lining for Inverurie’s Jason Banks

The 27-year-old returns with a medal on his World Bowls Championships debut.

By Danny Law
Jason Banks from Inverurie who represented Scotland at the 2023 World Bowls Championship in Australia. Image: Bowls Scotland
Inverurie’s Jason Banks claimed a silver medal on his debut at the World Bowls Championships in Australia.

The 27-year-old was part of Scotland’s men’s fours team that was beaten 12-10 in the final by hosts Australia.

Banks said he enjoyed the experience of lining up alongside Derek Oliver, Paul Foster and Alex Marshall.

Banks said: “It feels good to get a medal at my first World Championships.

“I’m pretty disappointed it wasn’t a gold one.

“It has been an honour to play with these three guys.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it and it was good to learn from them as well.”

Scotland won seven medals overall from the World Bowls Championship on the Gold Coast.

Marshall added: “It was always going to be tough as the Aussies are always hard to beat.

“We gave it everything and it has been a great two weeks.

“It has been overall a great success for Team Scotland at the championships.

“It could have been a bit better but it is a World Championships and they are all hard games.

“It is getting harder every year as there are so many countries getting better.

“The four of us gelled together well and just missed out at the end.

“The overall performance was great.”

