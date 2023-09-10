World Bowls Championships: Silver lining for Inverurie’s Jason Banks

Inverurie’s Jason Banks claimed a silver medal on his debut at the World Bowls Championships in Australia.

The 27-year-old was part of Scotland’s men’s fours team that was beaten 12-10 in the final by hosts Australia.

Banks said he enjoyed the experience of lining up alongside Derek Oliver, Paul Foster and Alex Marshall.

Banks said: “It feels good to get a medal at my first World Championships.

“I’m pretty disappointed it wasn’t a gold one.

“It has been an honour to play with these three guys.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it and it was good to learn from them as well.”

Scotland won seven medals overall from the World Bowls Championship on the Gold Coast.

Marshall added: “It was always going to be tough as the Aussies are always hard to beat.

“We gave it everything and it has been a great two weeks.

“It has been overall a great success for Team Scotland at the championships.

“It could have been a bit better but it is a World Championships and they are all hard games.

“It is getting harder every year as there are so many countries getting better.

“The four of us gelled together well and just missed out at the end.

“The overall performance was great.”