Michael Gove arrives in Stornoway to chair Islands Forum

Councillors from across the UK’s islands have arrived in Stornoway to discuss the needs of their local communities with Michael Gove.

Mr Gove, who flew into Stornoway from London on Monday, says that “the Isle of Lewis’s geography, heritage and language traditions will provide a thought-provoking location to discuss the unique issues facing our incredible islands across the UK”.

The gathering on the Isle of Lewis follows earlier forums in Orkney and the Isle of Wight.

Physical and digital connectivity challenges’

Mr Gove is “very keen to build on that momentum,” a levelling up department spokesperson says.

The theme of this forum is “connectivity”.

It’s a notion that will resonate with many of the people in the Western Isles, whose connections to other islands and the mainland have been increasingly disrupted due to the ongoing ferries crisis.

In the days leading up to the forum, CalMac has redistributed ferries and changed sailing times to keep the route between Berneray and Leverburgh open.

MV Loch Portain, which sails the route, has an engine issue that makes it more vulnerable to poor weather.

The Islands Forum will address “the physical and digital connectivity challenges islands face,” Mr Gove says.

What is ‘levelling up’?

As the secretary of state for levelling up, he oversees the decisions of where to allocate the funding to help communities ‘level up’.

Introduced in 2021, the scheme aims to reduce economic disparity between areas in Britain.

Comhairle nan Eilean Sar had both of its applications denied in the most recent round of levelling up funding.

MP Angus MacNeil said the Western Isles had been “utterly conned” by the move.

Paul Steele, leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, says that island communities “face unique challenges”.

The forum “presents another opportunity for us all to collaborate further,” he says.

“I look forward to meeting with Michael Gove and discussing connectivity alongside future funding and growth opportunities.”

The forum continues in Stornoway today.

