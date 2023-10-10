Michael Gove arrives in Stornoway to chair Islands Forum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Michael Gove arrives in Stornoway to chair Islands Forum

The forum "presents another opportunity for us all to collaborate further," according to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar leader Paul Steele.

By Eve McLachlan
Michael Gove, secretary of state for levelling up. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock
Michael Gove, secretary of state for levelling up. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock

Councillors from across the UK’s islands have arrived in Stornoway to discuss the needs of their local communities with Michael Gove.

Mr Gove, who flew into Stornoway from London on Monday, says that “the Isle of Lewis’s geography, heritage and language traditions will provide a thought-provoking location to discuss the unique issues facing our incredible islands across the UK”.

The gathering on the Isle of Lewis follows earlier forums in Orkney and the Isle of Wight.

Physical and digital connectivity challenges’

Mr Gove is “very keen to build on that momentum,” a levelling up department spokesperson says.

The theme of this forum is “connectivity”.

It’s a notion that will resonate with many of the people in the Western Isles, whose connections to other islands and the mainland have been increasingly disrupted due to the ongoing ferries crisis.

In the days leading up to the forum, CalMac has redistributed ferries and changed sailing times to keep the route between Berneray and Leverburgh open.

MV Loch Portain, which sails the route, has an engine issue that makes it more vulnerable to poor weather.

The Islands Forum will address “the physical and digital connectivity challenges islands face,” Mr Gove says.

What is ‘levelling up’?

As the secretary of state for levelling up, he oversees the decisions of where to allocate the funding to help communities ‘level up’.

Introduced in 2021, the scheme aims to reduce economic disparity between areas in Britain.

MP Angus MacNeil has slammed the Government’s denial of levelling up funding for the Western Isles. Image: Allan Milligan

Comhairle nan Eilean Sar had both of its applications denied in the most recent round of levelling up funding.

MP Angus MacNeil said the Western Isles had been “utterly conned” by the move.

Paul Steele, leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, says that island communities “face unique challenges”.

The forum “presents another opportunity for us all to collaborate further,” he says.

“I look forward to meeting with Michael Gove and discussing connectivity alongside future funding and growth opportunities.”

The forum continues in Stornoway today.

More local reporting from the Press & Journal:

More from Highlands & Islands

Sarah Steele, an inverness mother who suffered from baby loss
Inverness mum details how talking things through helped her to come to terms with…
Michael Gove, secretary of state for levelling up. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock
Community ownership: buyouts boom in urban Scotland but more needed in north-east
Eilidh Sykes of Beinn Nibheis standing by the shop front in Fort William
Beinn Nibheis to close Fort William store and move to online sales only
Robert Connelly and Annalisa Falanga on their wedding day.
'A tractor saved our wedding': How a bride's special day was able to go…
Michael Gove, secretary of state for levelling up. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock
Roadworks at busy NC500 junction in Thurso to last for three months
A rain-washed street in Stornoway with a faint rainbow visible in the sky.
I went to the 'connectivity' Islands Forum in Stornoway - and then couldn't get…
The mysterious object was found on the beach at Dunstaffnage, near Oban.
Ice Age relic or mysterious magnetic acorn? Strange object found on Oban beach to…
Three Dingwall Academy pupils demonstrate their BSL signing skills.
BSL: Signs of success for all to see as Dingwall Academy takes lead in…
Highland dementia sufferer Elma O' Rourke
Video: Highland woman, 90, on staying positive while living with dementia
Marina Hilton holding her little sister Emma
No one wants a memory box instead of their newborn baby, but this charity's…

Conversation