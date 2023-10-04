Uist water shortage: What happens when the water goes off on an island in a storm?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Uist water shortage: What happens when the water goes off on an island in a storm?

"We had local people who worked tirelessly to quarantine the contamination and get the works back."

By Eve McLachlan
Scottish Water van
A fuel leak led to a huge challenge for Scottish Water: how do you get drinking water to thousands of island residents during a storm? Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

It is a scenario that is probably pretty close to the top of Scottish Water’s worry list, if they have such a thing.

First, far-flung communities in the islands lose their tap water – logistically tricky.

Second, the very islands left without water experienced storms that delayed ferries and just generally made things more difficult.

A gas leak from a pumping station’s backup generator left hundreds of people unable to drink, cook with, or wash in the water from their taps on Wednesday, September 13.

Scottish Water’s customer service manager Kevin Roy, who was put at the head of the response operation, vividly remembers the scramble to get help to the homes affected.

“When we have an adverse situation like this,” Mr Roy says, “it’s ingrained in our culture to try to retain the confidence of communities.”

But the timing couldn’t have been worse for Scottish Water crews trying to get to Uist.

‘Working around the clock’

Strong wind and rain battered the island, making travel “challenging”.

“Ferry sailings were limited,” Mr Roy says.

It wasn’t just a matter of getting to the island, either.

Samples of the affected water then had to be “transported by planes, trains, and automobiles all the way back to Edinburgh”, Mr Roy says.

“The sampling teams were working round the clock, right through the night, to analyse those samples.”

‘Huge multi-agency support’

Meanwhile, teams on the ground in Uist were carrying out a huge water distribution operation.

“We delivered water daily to a thousand properties,” Mr Roy says – almost 30,000 bottles in total.

“The support and recovery element was resource intensive and time intensive.”

Bottled water delivered by Scottish Water to homes across South Uist.
Hundreds of bottled water deliveries had to be made every day of the shortage. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

It was the “huge multi-agency support”, Mr Roy says, that made it possible at all.

Those agencies included “resilience partners”, CalMac, and the fire service, among others.

In addition, dozens of volunteers made the journey to Uist to help bolster the efforts.

And, Mr Roy stresses, it wasn’t just outside help that kept the water supply going.

“We had local people who worked tirelessly to quarantine the contamination and get the works back,” he says.

“They were a great community to work in.”

By Saturday afternoon, the issue had been fixed, and tap water was back on the table. The positive outcome, Mr Roy says, “wouldn’t have been possible without the kind of community spirit that we witnessed”.

Scottish Water investigations continue

Even now, says Mr Roy, “the recovery behind the scenes is still ongoing”.

As the “investigation” continues, Scottish Water are considering what changes they will make going forward.

“We will probably discontinue that [chamber],” he says.

Scottish Water are currently working with a “temporary set up” as they look for a “more permanent” solution.

After the events of last month, they plan “never to resort back” to the diesel fuel set up which caused the issue.

Hopefully, a similar issue will never happen again in Uist. Mr Roy said he wanted to “apologise” to the community, but also to “thank them for their patience, their resilience, and their cooperation.”

Affected residents can now claim £70 in compensation.

Conversation