Outer Hebrides Tourism ‘very excited’ about inaugural community awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Outer Hebrides Tourism ‘very excited’ about inaugural community awards

"Innovation and hard work" lies behind the success of tourism in the Western Isles, Outer Hebrides Tourism says.

By Eve McLachlan
The stunning scenery of the Outer Hebrides attracts tourists from all over the world. Photo: Community Land Outer Hebrides
The stunning scenery of the Outer Hebrides attracts tourists from all over the world. Photo: Community Land Outer Hebrides

Outer Hebrides Tourism is encouraging local business owners to put themselves forward.

For almost two decades, Outer Hebrides Tourism has supported the tourist industry and wider community of the Western Isles through their promotional campaigns and advice for local businesses.

Now, they’re launching the Tourism Community Awards to “recognise, congratulate, and celebrate businesses that deliver amazing experiences for visitors in the Outer Hebrides”.

Businesses can nominate themselves, with submissions closing on Wednesday, October 11.

‘Outer Hebrides designed award’

Prizes will be awarded over four categories: best accommodation, best food and drink, best experience, and best eco-friendly business.

In each category, there will be a separate winner for Uist and Barra and Lewis and Harris.

A locally-award is up for grabs for every winner.

The shortlist, chosen by an independent panel, will be announced by Outer Hebrides Tourism on October 16.

It will then be up to the public to vote for their favourite business.

‘Shine a light on some exceptional businesses’

“We’re very excited about launching the Awards in the Outer Hebrides,” says Sarah Maclean, Outer Hebrides Tourism’s chief executive. “We see it as a way to shine a light on some of the exceptional businesses we have locally.”

“Innovation and hard work” lies behind the success of tourism in the Western Isles, she says.

“Our industry thrives on excellence and despite it having been a hard few years we know the local tourism sector has continued to offer amazing, welcoming experiences for visitors whilst contributing to the communities they’re based in.”

A poster for the Outer Hebrides Tourism community awards.
2023 will see Outer Hebrides Tourism’s first awards season. Photo: Outer Hebrides Tourism

The winners will be announced in November, with the awards ceremony taking place during the Outer Hebrides Tourism conferences.

These conferences will take place in Uist on November 1, and Stornoway on November 9.

“This is our first chance to gather as an industry since March 2019 and we hope the events will be positive and forward-looking, celebrating and inspiring attendees,” Ms Maclean added.

More local reporting from the Press & Journal:

More from Highlands & Islands

Sarah Steele, an inverness mother who suffered from baby loss
Inverness mum details how talking things through helped her to come to terms with…
The stunning scenery of the Outer Hebrides attracts tourists from all over the world. Photo: Community Land Outer Hebrides
Community ownership: buyouts boom in urban Scotland but more needed in north-east
Eilidh Sykes of Beinn Nibheis standing by the shop front in Fort William
Beinn Nibheis to close Fort William store and move to online sales only
Robert Connelly and Annalisa Falanga on their wedding day.
'A tractor saved our wedding': How a bride's special day was able to go…
The stunning scenery of the Outer Hebrides attracts tourists from all over the world. Photo: Community Land Outer Hebrides
Roadworks at busy NC500 junction in Thurso to last for three months
A rain-washed street in Stornoway with a faint rainbow visible in the sky.
I went to the 'connectivity' Islands Forum in Stornoway - and then couldn't get…
The mysterious object was found on the beach at Dunstaffnage, near Oban.
Ice Age relic or mysterious magnetic acorn? Strange object found on Oban beach to…
Three Dingwall Academy pupils demonstrate their BSL signing skills.
BSL: Signs of success for all to see as Dingwall Academy takes lead in…
Highland dementia sufferer Elma O' Rourke
Video: Highland woman, 90, on staying positive while living with dementia
Marina Hilton holding her little sister Emma
No one wants a memory box instead of their newborn baby, but this charity's…

Conversation