Outer Hebrides Tourism ‘very excited’ about inaugural community awards

Outer Hebrides Tourism is encouraging local business owners to put themselves forward.

For almost two decades, Outer Hebrides Tourism has supported the tourist industry and wider community of the Western Isles through their promotional campaigns and advice for local businesses.

Now, they’re launching the Tourism Community Awards to “recognise, congratulate, and celebrate businesses that deliver amazing experiences for visitors in the Outer Hebrides”.

Businesses can nominate themselves, with submissions closing on Wednesday, October 11.

‘Outer Hebrides designed award’

Prizes will be awarded over four categories: best accommodation, best food and drink, best experience, and best eco-friendly business.

In each category, there will be a separate winner for Uist and Barra and Lewis and Harris.

A locally-award is up for grabs for every winner.

The shortlist, chosen by an independent panel, will be announced by Outer Hebrides Tourism on October 16.

It will then be up to the public to vote for their favourite business.

‘Shine a light on some exceptional businesses’

“We’re very excited about launching the Awards in the Outer Hebrides,” says Sarah Maclean, Outer Hebrides Tourism’s chief executive. “We see it as a way to shine a light on some of the exceptional businesses we have locally.”

“Innovation and hard work” lies behind the success of tourism in the Western Isles, she says.

“Our industry thrives on excellence and despite it having been a hard few years we know the local tourism sector has continued to offer amazing, welcoming experiences for visitors whilst contributing to the communities they’re based in.”

The winners will be announced in November, with the awards ceremony taking place during the Outer Hebrides Tourism conferences.

These conferences will take place in Uist on November 1, and Stornoway on November 9.

“This is our first chance to gather as an industry since March 2019 and we hope the events will be positive and forward-looking, celebrating and inspiring attendees,” Ms Maclean added.

