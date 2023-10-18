Three north singers set their sights on gold ahead of the Mods Gold Medal final

Three north singers will battle it out this evening for the An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal.

Isabelle Bain from Griais on Lewis lead the way in the ladies Oran Mor and solo singing gold medal qualifier at Re:Hope Church.

As well as securing her place in the nail-biting final, the 26-year-old walked away with a host of trophies.

She was awarded the Mary C MacNiven Memorial Salver, the Mr and Mrs Archibald Macdonald Memorial Trophy and the Jessie M Maclachlan Memorial prize.

She will also share the Joyce Murray Trophy with fellow competition Emma NicLeoid, for earning the highest marks in Gaelic.

Speaking just moments after coming off the stage, the lawyer said she was “lost for words.”

Her success comes just four years after she won the Traditional Gold Medal in Glasgow in 2019.

Second time’s the charm for Skye singer

Iain MacCarmaig from Portree on Skye has his sights on the gold medal as he earned his place in tonight’s final.

The 21-year-old Strathclyde University student entered the competition for a second year, hoping to make it to victory this time round.

After beating off stiff competition from three fellow competitions, he secured first place in the Oran Mor mens Gold Medal qualifier.

In recognition of his efforts, he walked away with the F S Cameron – Head Memorial Trophy.

He will also share the John MacArthur Memorial Trophy with Ms Bain.

Speaking to The P&J, Mr MacCarmaig said he was delighted to make it through to the final.

He said: “I’m happy to get through. I was happy with how I sang. The mod is a very important celebration of Gaelic culture. I’m very happy to always be a supporter of it.”

Mr MacCarmaig will now go head-to-head with fellow finalist Peter MacPherson.

Inverness singer hopes to add to trophy cabinet

Peter MacPherson from Inverness will sing his heart out this evening in the hope of winning gold.

The 25-year-old won first place in the mens solo singing Gold Medal qualifier, earning him the Caledonian MacBrayne Trophy.

His success comes just two years after he won the Silver Pendant in Inverness.

Looking ahead to the final, he says he’s looking forward to sharing the songs he has worked so hard on with tonight’s crowd.

He said: “I gave it a go. It was hard work but I’m enjoying it.

“I’m three points behind so I’ve got to give it a go. Iain sang fantastically. We are all doing our bit to promote the language and culture.

“When you go in second place you can go in relaxed and enjoy it and give it your best, so that’s the plan.

“I love these songs, I just want to share them. I’ve worked really hard on them with Christine Primrose, my tutor, so I want to do them proud.”

The An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal final will commence at 7.30 pm at Paisley Town Hall.

As the trio prepare for their big moment, fellow competitors from the Highlands and Islands and beyond are celebrating success.

Barra singer announced as Silver Pendant winner

Theresa Irving was over the moon when she was announced as this year’s winner of Silver Pendant.

The 47-year-old business gateway adviser threw her name in the ring for the first time, competing against two female singers in the solo singing learner competition.

Following an outstanding performance in front of a packed audience at Perth Town Hall, her family, friends and supporters cheered and clapped as she went to the top of the leaderboard.

Over the course of the qualifying stages and the final round, the Barra singer walked away with the Silver Pendant and five trophies.

She was awarded the Margot Campbell Trophy, the Catherine M B Dunlop Quaich, the Catherine Gemmell Memorial Trophy, The Morag Robb Memorial Salver and the John A MacRae Quaich.

‘I’m at a loss for words’

Speaking to The P&J, Mrs Irving acknowledged her performance was by no means perfect, leaving her at a “loss for words” following her victory.

She said: “It feels great, amazing. I can’t believe it.

“Even though I did a wee stop in the middle; I’m at a loss for words.

“It is a bit daunting in here. Singing in the church this morning was good but that was the first time.”

Mrs Irving joined the Glasgow Islay Gaelic Choir before moving home to Barra and joining the local Gaelic Choir.

This competition marks her first solo performance at the Royal National Mod.

She says Gaelic has “always been around me.”

Clarsach player celebrates first win at the Royal National Mod

Clarsach players gathered at The Wynd Centre today to put on a spectacular show in the latest round of competitions.

For Lily McKellar it has been a day to remember as she walked away with her first award from the Royal National Mod.

The 14-year-old from Cumbernauld claimed the top spot in the Clarsach intermediate competition for grade two and three, earning the K Barry Milner Trophy and a gold badge.

The Our Lady’s High School student began learning to play the instrument from the age of seven before making her debut at the Mod in Glasgow in 2019.

Lily says she “really enjoys performing in front of people”

Her parents, Andrea and Matthew McKellar say Lily never ceases to amaze and surprise them.

They said: “We are super proud of her because she puts the work in. She works really hard and she’s such a quiet, obliging girl. She surprises us all the time.

“She is not somebody who puts herself out there, she is very reserved. Everyone says she is the loveliest girl.”

Judges struggle to choose a winner as musicians put on excellent performance

With a brilliant performance at The Wynd Centre, Harper Maria Monk, from Glasgow, bagged the Duncan Chisholm Trophy and a gold badge after winning the advanced grade five competition.

It was a close victory over runner-up Fiona Langley and Stella McIntyre, who took second and third place.

Judge and singer Mary Ann Kennedy said she had “a very tough job” as all harpers were very talented.

Ms Kennedy told the P&J: “They were all excellent, it was really hard to make a decision.”

Meanwhile, a magnificent harp duet from Beth Ervine, from Firhill, and Anna Dorward, a student at George Watson’s College in Edinburgh, led them to the achievement of two deserved gold badges and the Comunn na Clarsaich Cup at the Mixed Ability 13 to 18 competition.