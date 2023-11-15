Stornoway Co-op ‘better than ever’ as refurbished store with Stag Bakeries to be launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stornoway Co-op ‘better than ever’ as refurbished store with Stag Bakeries to be launched

At 22,000 sq ft the Co-op on the Isle of Lewis is one of the biggest in the country.

By Louise Glen
Co-op Stornoway
The retailer hopes the revamp project will enhance customers' shopping experience. Image: Google Maps

Anyone who has been to the Co-op in Stornoway will know it is one of the busiest stores in the nation – and now, it is even bigger and better than ever after an extensive refurbishment.

You can even get a fresh Lewis-baked Stag Bakery plain loaf or hot pie inside.

It is all thanks to a multi-million-pound refurbishment. The new store is due to be “opened” to the public on Friday.

While you are inside you can even pick up a bargain on your next holiday thanks to Hebrides Travel staff who work from the supermarket.

The Co-op on MacAuley Road will now have extended product lines, as well as a Costa and fresh-orange juice bar as well as the ever-popular Stag Bakery now in store.

The Stag Bakeries plain loaf is probably one of its most famous items, in that it is still made to a “secret” traditional recipe.

The supermarket has been undergoing its overhaul since August.

Stornoway in the Western Isle of Lewis is relaunching its store on Friday.
Stornoway Harbour, Isle of Lewis. Isle of Lewis, Scotland. Supplied by Bill McKelvie/Shutterstock.

Manager Steven Cooper says the aim of the store will always be to operate at the “heart” of island life.

He said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment to transform and improve the store to serve and support our Stornoway community.

“Our aim is to operate at the heart of island life, and we are really looking forward to our members and customers seeing all of the improvements for themselves once the works conclude.

“The finishing touches will be made this week ahead of our relaunch, and I would like to thank our customers for all their support and encouragement throughout the works.”

He said he was “confident” customers would be pleased with the range, choice and added services for customers.

What will be in the Stornoway Co-op after the multi-million refurb?

What changes are you likely to see in the new store?

To tempt you inside, there will be a range of offers, promotions, money-off vouchers and activities in and around the store to mark its launch. So get there early on Friday to pick up a deal.

  • There will be a fresh new look for chilled produce, fruit and vegetables.
  • The popular community cafe has been transformed and modernised.
  • There will be, not one, but two new Costa coffee dispensers.
  • A fresh orange juice machine has been installed.
  • Stag Bakeries – based on the Isle of Lewis –  have opened an over-counter range of hot food, bread, pies and pastries.
The original Factory Store will be based inside the Stornoway
The store has a fashion and footwear section with several big-name brands. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.
  • The store is also home to independent travel agent Hebrides Travel.
  • The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) which offers discounts on big-name brands has a concession in the supermarket.
  • A new laundry service is also available with a Revolution Laundromat located outside the store for washing and drying all types of laundry

These improvements sit alongside a focus on fresh, healthy, products; meal ideas; everyday essentials; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, chilled beers and award-winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from; vegan and plant-based products.

But it won’t just be what is on the shop floor that matters to islanders.

At the back of the store, new larger and more efficient cold rooms and storage will further improve operational capacity, availability and resilience to serve and support the island community, when ferries are cancelled and supplies are scarce.

And, new refrigeration throughout the store that includes a heat recovery system to warm the store by recycling the heat generated by the system.

And if you want to enjoy shopping at the Co-op but don’t want to leave the house an online home delivery grocery service is now available across the island.

Stag Bakeries will be serving up some its hot treats, as well as its famous plain loaf.
Stag Bakeries will have a hot counter inside the newly refurbished Stornoway store, as well as serving up its breads and bakery items. Image: Shutter stock.

The service will be delivered through the Co-op’s own online shop– with products picked fresh in the store and delivered to homes through a fleet of five home delivery vehicles.

The Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives.

Members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting https://www.coop.co.uk/membership

