Stornoway Co-op ‘better than ever’ as refurbished store with Stag Bakeries to be launched

Anyone who has been to the Co-op in Stornoway will know it is one of the busiest stores in the nation – and now, it is even bigger and better than ever after an extensive refurbishment.

You can even get a fresh Lewis-baked Stag Bakery plain loaf or hot pie inside.

It is all thanks to a multi-million-pound refurbishment. The new store is due to be “opened” to the public on Friday.

While you are inside you can even pick up a bargain on your next holiday thanks to Hebrides Travel staff who work from the supermarket.

The Co-op on MacAuley Road will now have extended product lines, as well as a Costa and fresh-orange juice bar as well as the ever-popular Stag Bakery now in store.

The Stag Bakeries plain loaf is probably one of its most famous items, in that it is still made to a “secret” traditional recipe.

The supermarket has been undergoing its overhaul since August.

Manager Steven Cooper says the aim of the store will always be to operate at the “heart” of island life.

He said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment to transform and improve the store to serve and support our Stornoway community.

“Our aim is to operate at the heart of island life, and we are really looking forward to our members and customers seeing all of the improvements for themselves once the works conclude.

“The finishing touches will be made this week ahead of our relaunch, and I would like to thank our customers for all their support and encouragement throughout the works.”

He said he was “confident” customers would be pleased with the range, choice and added services for customers.

What will be in the Stornoway Co-op after the multi-million refurb?

What changes are you likely to see in the new store?

To tempt you inside, there will be a range of offers, promotions, money-off vouchers and activities in and around the store to mark its launch. So get there early on Friday to pick up a deal.

There will be a fresh new look for chilled produce, fruit and vegetables.

The popular community cafe has been transformed and modernised.

There will be, not one, but two new Costa coffee dispensers.

A fresh orange juice machine has been installed.

Stag Bakeries – based on the Isle of Lewis – have opened an over-counter range of hot food, bread, pies and pastries.

The store is also home to independent travel agent Hebrides Travel.

The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) which offers discounts on big-name brands has a concession in the supermarket.

A new laundry service is also available with a Revolution Laundromat located outside the store for washing and drying all types of laundry

These improvements sit alongside a focus on fresh, healthy, products; meal ideas; everyday essentials; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, chilled beers and award-winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from; vegan and plant-based products.

But it won’t just be what is on the shop floor that matters to islanders.

At the back of the store, new larger and more efficient cold rooms and storage will further improve operational capacity, availability and resilience to serve and support the island community, when ferries are cancelled and supplies are scarce.

And, new refrigeration throughout the store that includes a heat recovery system to warm the store by recycling the heat generated by the system.

And if you want to enjoy shopping at the Co-op but don’t want to leave the house an online home delivery grocery service is now available across the island.

The service will be delivered through the Co-op’s own online shop– with products picked fresh in the store and delivered to homes through a fleet of five home delivery vehicles.

The Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives.

Members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting https://www.coop.co.uk/membership