12 homes in the Highlands hit by break-ins just days before Christmas

Twelve homes in the Highlands were hit by break-ins just days before Christmas.

Criminals targeted the properties in Strathspey and Badenoch, and another in Invergarry, between Thursday and Friday.

In Strathspey and Badenoch, incidents were reported to officers at 11 properties in Carrbridge and Boat of Garten.

A further incident was reported at a property in Invergarry between 8.30am and 3.30pm on Friday.

Police say they cannot confirm if this incident is linked to the others, but it is not being ruled out.

The force has not revealed if anything was stolen.

Detective Sergeant Joe Newson said: “Our inquiries into these incidents are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious people or vehicles operating in the area to get in touch.

“We would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or private CCTV footage to review it and pass anything which may be of note on to us.

“I would also urge people to make sure they review their home security and ensure it is as safe as possible.

“Anyone with any information can call 101, quoting reference 2440 of December 22, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”