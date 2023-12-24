12 homes in the Highlands hit by break-ins just days before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

12 homes in the Highlands hit by break-ins just days before Christmas

Police are appealing for doorbell or CCTV footage.

By Louise Glen
The front of a police vehicle with the word Police written in blue on a white background.
Police are investigating the break-ins. Image: DC Thomson

Twelve homes in the Highlands were hit by break-ins just days before Christmas.

Criminals targeted the properties in Strathspey and Badenoch, and another in Invergarry, between Thursday and Friday.

In Strathspey and Badenoch, incidents were reported to officers at 11 properties in Carrbridge and Boat of Garten.

A further incident was reported at a property in Invergarry between 8.30am and 3.30pm on Friday.

Police say they cannot confirm if this incident is linked to the others, but it is not being ruled out.

The force has not revealed if anything was stolen.

Police appeal for footage after 12 break-ins in the Highlands

Detective Sergeant Joe Newson said: “Our inquiries into these incidents are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious people or vehicles operating in the area to get in touch.

“We would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or private CCTV footage to review it and pass anything which may be of note on to us.

“I would also urge people to make sure they review their home security and ensure it is as safe as possible.

“Anyone with any information can call 101, quoting reference 2440 of December 22, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

