Home News Highlands & Islands

Call for bikers to join tragic Doc Macarthur’s poignant final journey through Oban

Douglas Macarthur, known locally as Doc, sadly died after being hit by a lorry last month.

By Louise Glen
Doc Macarthur Oban funeral announced.
Man who died in Oban named as Doc MacArthur. Image: Facebook.

Bikers are being urged to join Oban’s Douglas ‘Doc’ Macarthur on his final journey.

The popular local will be laid to rest on Friday, July 12 following his tragic death aged 59 last month.

His funeral takes place at Argyllshire Gathering Halls on Breadalbane Street at 1pm.

Doc Macarthur Oban.
Doc was a well-known character around Oban. Image: Facebook.

Doc, also known as Young Doc due to sharing the same name as his father – who was also a popular character – will then be buried at Pennyfuir Cemetery.

Donations at the funeral will be gathered for Epilepsy Scotland.

Thomas Cunningham, a fellow biker, called for others to join a “fitting tribute” to Mr Macarthur.

Bikers based in the east plan to meet at Broxden Services in Perth at 9am.

He told The Press and Journal there will be “a large number of bikes will be in attendance.”

He said: “Doc was a friend and keen biker, owner of an older Katana.

“He had lately been unable to ride due to an accident with an ambulance – of all things – and recently sadly passed away.

“By no means local but a fitting tribute if we could get a number of bikes to show for his journey from the [Argyllshire Gathering] halls to the cemetery.”

Tributes continue to flood in for Oban’s Doc Macarthur

Since the collision, tributes have flooded in for Doc, who was a regular face around the West Coast town.

Hundreds have spoken of their affection for Doc as a funny, warm and consistent presence in Oban throughout his life.

Floral tributes have also been laid outside his favourite pub Aulay’s Bar, which he had joked was his “office”.

His family described him as a “much-loved brother and uncle” who “was obviously held in high regard throughout the local community”.

Police ‘continue to offer support’ after tragic lorry death

Doc was tragically found dead after a collision with a lorry on George Street in the early hours of June 27.

His body was discovered at around 2am on a stretch of the A85 road within the Pennyfuir area.

A police investigation into the circumstances continues.

Inspector Roy McCarney, from the Dumbarton Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Douglas’ family and friends at this difficult time.

“Officers continue to offer support as our investigations progress.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I’d ask anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, to please come forward.”

