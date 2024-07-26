‘It put all the others to shame’: Wick River Campsite gets seal of approval from NC500 tourists

A Caithness campsite has become something of a tourist hotspot as visitors leave a string of glowing reviews.

Tourists venturing around the North Coast 500 have rated Wick River Campsite as one of the best in the Highlands.

On the UK Campsite website, tourists said the park “put all the others to shame” rating it a 10/10 experience.

The glowing reviews comes just two years after the Wick Development Trust reopened the town’s caravan and camping site under community ownership.

The future of the site had been left in limbo after long-time operators Tricia and William Miller retired.

To salvage their tourism trade, the trust arranged to lease the riverside-based site from the council.

Since 2022, the site has benefitted from some major upgrades.

During the 2022/2023 off-season work was completed to increase the number of hardstanding pitches and electrical provisions whilst installing play equipment for the kids and a communal barbeque area.

Wi-fi provisions were also improved as part of the upgrades.

This month, the proprietors unveiled a new facilities block on the grounds, providing more spacious male and female shower blocks, accessible facilities and a family shower room.

Laundry facilities were also provided as part of the upgrades.

Campers leave glowing reviews for Wick campsite

The recent upgrades have prompted a surge in glowing reviews from visitors.

A young couple completing the NC500 spent their first night at the Caithness site.

In their 10/10 review, they said the standard far exceeded that of other campsites in the region.

They wrote: “After completing the NC500 we just had to leave a review for Wick Campsite. This was the first campsite we stayed at and it honestly put all the others to shame.

“Camping and hiring a motorhome was a first time experience for us so going onto a campsite we had no idea what to expect, we could not believe how luxury Wick Campsite was.

“Great location for nice walkways at night with the dog, every campsite we stayed at as we carried on our journey was disappointing as Wick really set the standards super high. Will be sure to come back even just to make a visit to enjoy Wick and the campsite.”

A retired couple opted to extend their stay to make the most of what Wick had to offer.

Rating the park 9/10, the couple said they will “definitely” be back.

They said: “We were only going to stay one night but the site was very good, and Wick was holding its lifeboat open day we decided to add an extra day.

“The site was fairly busy but the person in charge was very happy to see to our needs, very friendly and helpful.

“The facilities were clean and good and should be even better when the new toilets are finished.

“Will definitely come back.”

Another couple added: “Stunning site, was a stop off on a longer tour. The grounds are well kept, pitches are roomy. The site itself is peaceful with friendly staff who chat away.

“The brand new toilet block was only just opened when we stayed (5 days). Spotless of course but showers are very spacious which you don’t always get! Well worth the money spent on it.

“We didn’t use laundry/dishwashing but did have a look around and they also look great.

“We walked into Wick by the river which is a lovely wee walk. Wick itself is sad-looking now like many towns.

“If we were staying for longer we would have to venture further as not much there at all. Even the pubs were quiet. This is the only reason I’ve scored it 9/10 overall. No fault of the site owners.

“We would 100% come back and also would highly recommend this site to anyone.”

Sarah Lamb, project manager for Wick Development Trust said: “Since taking over the management of the campsite as a community enterprise in 2022, the Trust has worked pretty much tirelessly to make improvements to the site.

“The first round of improvements took place during the 2022/2023 off-season and included increasing the number of hardstanding pitches, doubling the electric hook-up provision, installing wi-fi, as well as a communal BBQ area and kids’ play equipment.

“However, the recent completion of the new toilet and facilities block has been truly transformational.”

She added: “The building is also eco-friendly with solar panels and battery storage along with other energy efficient measures.

“It’s brilliant to hear that people are enjoying their stay and look forward to coming back. And with the campsite itself less than a 10-minute walk to the town the increase in visitors will also have a positive knock-on effect on local businesses too.”