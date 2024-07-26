‘It put all the others to shame’: Wick River Campsite gets seal of approval from NC500 tourists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘It put all the others to shame’: Wick River Campsite gets seal of approval from NC500 tourists

The Caithness site has been rated one of the best in the Highlands.

By Michelle Henderson
Facilities block with wooden panels and solar panels on the roof.
Recent upgrades have prompted a surge in glowing reviews from visitors. Image: Wick Development Trust.

A Caithness campsite has become something of a tourist hotspot as visitors leave a string of glowing reviews.

Tourists venturing around the North Coast 500 have rated Wick River Campsite as one of the best in the Highlands.

On the UK Campsite website, tourists said the park “put all the others to shame” rating it a 10/10 experience.

The glowing reviews comes just two years after the Wick Development Trust reopened the town’s caravan and camping site under community ownership.

The future of the site had been left in limbo after long-time operators Tricia and William Miller retired.

Motorhomes and caravans on a campsite.
Wick Riverside Campsite has been rated one of the best in the Highlands. Image; Wick Development Trust

To salvage their tourism trade, the trust arranged to lease the riverside-based site from the council.

Since 2022, the site has benefitted from some major upgrades.

During the 2022/2023 off-season work was completed to increase the number of hardstanding pitches and electrical provisions whilst installing play equipment for the kids and a communal barbeque area.

Wi-fi provisions were also improved as part of the upgrades.

This month, the proprietors unveiled a new facilities block on the grounds, providing more spacious male and female shower blocks, accessible facilities and a family shower room.

Laundry facilities were also provided as part of the upgrades.

Campers leave glowing reviews for Wick campsite

The recent upgrades have prompted a surge in glowing reviews from visitors.

A young couple completing the NC500 spent their first night at the Caithness site.

In their 10/10 review, they said the standard far exceeded that of other campsites in the region.

They wrote: “After completing the NC500 we just had to leave a review for Wick Campsite. This was the first campsite we stayed at and it honestly put all the others to shame.

“Camping and hiring a motorhome was a first time experience for us so going onto a campsite we had no idea what to expect, we could not believe how luxury Wick Campsite was.

Toilet block with marble flooring and light wood finishes
Tourists described the new facilities as luxurious following a recent stay at the site. Image: Wick Development Trust

“Great location for nice walkways at night with the dog, every campsite we stayed at as we carried on our journey was disappointing as Wick really set the standards super high. Will be sure to come back even just to make a visit to enjoy Wick and the campsite.”

A retired couple opted to extend their stay to make the most of what Wick had to offer.

Rating the park 9/10, the couple said they will “definitely” be back.

They said: “We were only going to stay one night but the site was very good, and Wick was holding its lifeboat open day we decided to add an extra day.

“The site was fairly busy but the person in charge was very happy to see to our needs, very friendly and helpful.

“The facilities were clean and good and should be even better when the new toilets are finished.

“Will definitely come back.”

Laundry room with wooden work tops and washing machines.
Laundry facilities were included in the new facilities on site. Image: Wick Development Trust.

Another couple added: “Stunning site, was a stop off on a longer tour. The grounds are well kept, pitches are roomy. The site itself is peaceful with friendly staff who chat away.

“The brand new toilet block was only just opened when we stayed (5 days). Spotless of course but showers are very spacious which you don’t always get! Well worth the money spent on it.

“We didn’t use laundry/dishwashing but did have a look around and they also look great.

“We walked into Wick by the river which is a lovely wee walk. Wick itself is sad-looking now like many towns.

“If we were staying for longer we would have to venture further as not much there at all. Even the pubs were quiet. This is the only reason I’ve scored it 9/10 overall. No fault of the site owners.

“We would 100% come back and also would highly recommend this site to anyone.”

Kids climbing frame complete with swings and slide.
A new kids park was part of a string of upgrades made to the park in recent years. Image: Wick Development Trust.

Sarah Lamb, project manager for Wick Development Trust said: “Since taking over the management of the campsite as a community enterprise in 2022, the Trust has worked pretty much tirelessly to make improvements to the site.

“The first round of improvements took place during the 2022/2023 off-season and included increasing the number of hardstanding pitches, doubling the electric hook-up provision, installing wi-fi, as well as a communal BBQ area and kids’ play equipment.

“However, the recent completion of the new toilet and facilities block has been truly transformational.”

She added: “The building is also eco-friendly with solar panels and battery storage along with other energy efficient measures.

“It’s brilliant to hear that people are enjoying their stay and look forward to coming back. And with the campsite itself less than a 10-minute walk to the town the increase in visitors will also have a positive knock-on effect on local businesses too.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Dad says daughter was 'completely broken' following alleged rape
Breaking news logo
A9 reopens after crash near Dornoch
Allan Innes and Vicky Weaver read their vows on stage during Nathan Evans' performance at Belladrum Festival last night. Image: Jason Hedges
Watch: North-east couple say wedding vows in front of thousands at Belladrum Festival
Ruth Betts had been reported missing.
Family of Ruth Betts informed after body found near Kinlochleven
Belladrum 2024: Where music, magic, and memories come together! All pictures: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gallery: Thousands enjoy Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival’s first day
Blonde coloured goat wearing a ring of red jewels as a crown.
Meet Little Miss Goatee: How did a goat become one of Shetland's most famous…
Inverness Sheriff Court
'I go down if we get caught': Highland football coach's message to teen he…
Ruth Betts had been reported missing.
Experienced hillwalker reported missing during hiking trip in Lochaber
Belford Hospital
Fort William doctor convicted of child sex offences allegedly 'saw young patients without a…
view up nairn high street
Nairn High Street: Five improvements locals say they need