Castle owners reveal plans to turn long-empty care home near Wick into huge house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Castle owners reveal plans to turn long-empty care home near Wick into huge house

A disused care home could have a new lease of life as castle owners could plan to turn it into a new holiday destination.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
hempriggs house near wick from the front
Hempriggs House, Wick. Image: Canmore

A care home left empty since it closed 17 years ago could have a new lease of life as castle owners plan to turn it into a new holiday destination.

Hempriggs House is a 20-bedroom house two miles south of Wick just off the A99.

The 17th century building has been empty since the private care home was closed back in 2007, and its remaining residents sent elsewhere.

A new holiday destination?

The application was submitted by Laura Riley, 61, and Hempriggs landowner Martyn Riley, 61, who live at Fordyce Castle between Cullen and Portsoy.

In the planning documents, the applicants say the plan will “return the house to original historic use”.

They have turned a portion of their current castle property into five-star self-catered holiday accommodation.

Whether Hempriggs House could ultimately become a new accommodation option for travellers and tourists along the A99 remains to be seen, however.

hempriggs house site from above
The Hempriggs House site just off the A99. Supplied by Google Earth.

What is the history of Hempriggs House?

Originally known as Tolstone house, it was built in 1692 by William Dunbar.

It remained under Dunbar family ownership until 1982.

The site was renamed Hempriggs House after the Dunbar family’s connections to a now removed Hempriggs Castle on the Moray coast.

The property was latterly known as Hempriggs Residential Home.

It received numerous threats of closure until it finally closed its doors in 2007, laying empty ever since.

What are the plans?

Plans have been submitted to Highland Council, with applicants asking to turn it back into a house.

According to the planning documents, there will be no changes to the layout of the property itself.

The current layout features seven bedrooms on the ground floor and thirteen on the first floor.

side view of hempriggs house
Hempriggs House from the side. Image supplied by Canmore.

External buildings on the site include a gardener’s cottage and outbuildings which were authorised to be turned into holiday accommodation already back in 2005.

A public consultation date for the planning application has been set for the 23rd of August.

Read more planning stories

More from Highlands & Islands

Lightning struck in Aviemore. Image: Alice Bailey.
Watch: Moment lightning strikes in Aviemore - causing devastating house fire
Tain Sheriff Court
'He's been a daft laddie': Home CCTV caught son taking mum's car without permission
Skiach junction
Woman hospitalised and man charged after A9 crash
A Rolex was stolen from a hotel room in Thurso. Image: Supplied.
Rolex worth £5,000 stolen from Highland hotel
High Street, Ardersier.
Cigarettes and tobacco stolen in raid on Highland shop
Overflowing bins at the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner.
Bin strikes on HOLD - but new pay offer still to be considered
Proceedings at Inverness Justice Centre were delayed in starting due to a loss of power this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Man caught with sick photos of children for a second time avoids jail
Aveimore fire.
'They have lost everything': House in Aviemore catches fire after being struck by lightning
Esslemont Avenue.
Aberdeen roads blocked and power out as summer storm soaks the north and north-east
Elle-Jay Robinson.
Highlands teen missing since last Saturday traced by police

Conversation