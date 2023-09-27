The Filling Station in Inverness to close its doors next month

A popular restaurant in the heart of Inverness is set to close its doors within a few weeks.

The Filling Station has announced it will close by the end of next month, leaving customers devastated.

After being open for many years, the American-style diner has become a go-to destination for families looking for a bite to eat.

The firm is owned by Restaurant Group PLC, which has locations across the country including Inverness, Braehead, Edinburgh, and Stirling.

It has been confirmed the Inverness spot will close its doors by October 21, though the reason for closure has yet to be confirmed.

Locals saddened by news of closure

Residents have taken to social media to share their upset over the latest blow to Inverness’s city centre.

One person who commented on the news through social media shared how sad it was to see “yet another empty building”.

Another shared how much they “loved the restaurant” and its “awesome” food.

It comes after Clarks shoe shop announced it will close its doors by the end of this month.

Restaurant Group PLC has been contacted for comment.