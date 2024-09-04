Arrested development? Highland police station could become family home

A former Highland police station could be given a new lease of life if plans to transform it into a family home are approved.

Lairg Police Station and Service Point has lain dormant for several years, adjacent to the village’s fire station.

In February, the two-storey detached property was put up for auction by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors on behalf of Police Scotland, with a guide price of £145,000.

However, less than a week later, it was withdrawn after failing to meet its reserve price.

Six months on, plans have been lodged with the Highland Council to turn the Main Street property into a four-bed family home.

What do the plans entail?

Subtle changes have been proposed to the existing station layout to create large open spaces within the family property.

The plan is to lead guests into a small entrance hall and into the main hall.

The existing interview rooms, detention room and medical room have been earmarked to house a bedroom, family bathroom office and playroom.

Meanwhile, the ground floor office has been expanded into the current control room space to create a large kitchen diner and living room space.

The remaining floorplan will be made up of a small utility room and storage areas.

Upstairs, the existing office, locker room and toilets will be transformed into three large bedrooms.

One of the bedrooms will have an en suite.

A playroom and games room will also be created, replacing the force’s former rest room, kitchen and muster.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

