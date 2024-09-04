Arrested development? Highland police station could become family home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Arrested development? Highland police station could become family home

Details revealed as plans lodged to turn the property into a four-bedroom house.

By Michelle Henderson
Lairg Police Station.
The former Highland Police Station was put up for auction earlier this year. Image: Supplied by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

A former Highland police station could be given a new lease of life if plans to transform it into a family home are approved.

Lairg Police Station and Service Point has lain dormant for several years, adjacent to the village’s fire station.

In February, the two-storey detached property was put up for auction by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors on behalf of Police Scotland, with a guide price of £145,000.

However, less than a week later, it was withdrawn after failing to meet its reserve price.

Lairg Police Station to the right of the local fire station.
Lairg Police Station is located on the village’s main street, adjacent to the local fire station. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Six months on, plans have been lodged with the Highland Council to turn the Main Street property into a four-bed family home.

What do the plans entail?

Subtle changes have been proposed to the existing station layout to create large open spaces within the family property.

The plan is to lead guests into a small entrance hall and into the main hall.

The existing interview rooms, detention room and medical room have been earmarked to house a bedroom, family bathroom office and playroom.

Blueprint showing the layout of existing Lairg Police Station
The existing layout of Lairg Police Station. Image: Supplied by Blueprint Architecture
Blueprint showing planned layout of the family home within the layout of the former Police Station.
Plans have been lodged to turn the former Police Station into a four-bedroom home. Image: Supplied by Blueprint Architecture.

Meanwhile, the ground floor office has been expanded into the current control room space to create a large kitchen diner and living room space.

The remaining floorplan will be made up of a small utility room and storage areas.

Upstairs, the existing office, locker room and toilets will be transformed into three large bedrooms.

One of the bedrooms will have an en suite.

A playroom and games room will also be created, replacing the force’s former rest room, kitchen and muster.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

