NC500 to lose popular rest stop as village hall and public toilets to close

A popular rest stop on the North Coast 500 trail is set to close for good due to funding problems.

Highland Council says the upkeep of Achnasheen Village Hall, located just off the A832, is “unfeasible” – and that the “difficult decision” has been taken to end the lease.

It means that the toilet facilities based in the hall will close indefinitely on October 23, while the village hall itself will be put up for sale at a later date.

The news will come as a blow for NC500 tourists, for whom the toilets provided a convenient rest stop.

The council has cited “upkeep costs” as one of the main reasons for its closure.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The Highland Council has made the difficult decision to end the lease agreement for Achnasheen Hall, a facility provided to this community for over 35 years.

“Due to increasing repair and refurbishment costs and the ongoing challenges of funding such projects, we have determined that it is no longer feasible for the Council to continue providing this service.

“As a result, the council is taking steps to place the former Achnasheen Hall on the market for sale.

“The public toilets located within the building will remain closed and the council is open to discussions on alternative Comfort Scheme providers in the area.”

Walls of Achnasheen toilets ‘falling apart’

Locals told The Press and Journal about inaction over the hall’s “leaky roof” which has caused water damage to its walls.

Achnasheen Amenities Association, which is tasked with the running of the hall, said they have done “everything they can” to keep the lights on.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “The hall is closing due to mismanagement by The Highland Council.

“There have been issues surrounding the maintenance of the hall for many years.

“Funding was put aside to repair the roof in 2021 but the repairs were not carried out, therefore the hall is leaking. The internal walls have water damage. The external walls are falling apart.

“Despite the Achnasheen Amenities Association doing everything they can, the Highland Council have now issued us with notice to quit by October 23.”

Loss of toilets ‘sad’ day for Achnasheen

A local business has also lamented the loss of the village hall.

Midge Bite, based only yards away, haS labelled the development “very sad”.

A spokesperson for the cafe said: “It’s very sad to me to see Achnasheen losing its amenities.

“I opened my cafe there because I love Achnasheen and really want to see it thrive.

“The loss of the public toilets is a very big issue for the village.”