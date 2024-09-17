NC500 to lose popular rest stop as village hall and public toilets to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NC500 to lose popular rest stop as village hall and public toilets to close

The Highland Council says there are not enough funds to keep Achnasheen Village Hall running.

By Graham Fleming
Achnasheen's Village Hall is set to close. Image: Google Maps
Achnasheen's Village Hall is set to close. Image: Google Maps

A popular rest stop on the North Coast 500 trail is set to close for good due to funding problems.

Highland Council says the upkeep of Achnasheen Village Hall, located just off the A832, is “unfeasible” – and that the “difficult decision” has been taken to end the lease.

It means that the toilet facilities based in the hall will close indefinitely on October 23,  while the village hall itself will be put up for sale at a later date.

The news will come as a blow for NC500 tourists, for whom the toilets provided a convenient rest stop.

Achnasheen is a popular and scenic rest stop on the NC500. Image: Google Maps

The council has cited “upkeep costs” as one of the main reasons for its closure.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The Highland Council has made the difficult decision to end the lease agreement for Achnasheen Hall, a facility provided to this community for over 35 years.

“Due to increasing repair and refurbishment costs and the ongoing challenges of funding such projects, we have determined that it is no longer feasible for the Council to continue providing this service.

“As a result, the council is taking steps to place the former Achnasheen Hall on the market for sale.

“The public toilets located within the building will remain closed and the council is open to discussions on alternative Comfort Scheme providers in the area.”

Walls of Achnasheen toilets ‘falling apart’

Locals told The Press and Journal about inaction over the hall’s “leaky roof” which has caused water damage to its walls.

Achnasheen Amenities Association, which is tasked with the running of the hall, said they have done “everything they can” to keep the lights on.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “The hall is closing due to mismanagement by The Highland Council.

“There have been issues surrounding the maintenance of the hall for many years.

“Funding was put aside to repair the roof in 2021 but the repairs were not carried out, therefore the hall is leaking. The internal walls have water damage. The external walls are falling apart.

“Despite the Achnasheen Amenities Association doing everything they can, the Highland Council have now issued us with notice to quit by October 23.”

Loss of toilets ‘sad’ day for Achnasheen

A local business has also lamented the loss of the village hall.

Midge Bite, based only yards away, haS labelled the development “very sad”.

Midge Bite Cafe at Achnasheen on the NC500.
Midge Bite Cafe said the closure was “very sad”. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

A spokesperson for the cafe said: “It’s very sad to me to see Achnasheen losing its amenities.

“I opened my cafe there because I love Achnasheen and really want to see it thrive.

“The loss of the public toilets is a very big issue for the village.”

Conversation