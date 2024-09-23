Inside Peterhead’s new office and gym complex – with the three brothers transforming derelict building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Peterhead’s new office and gym complex – with the three brothers transforming derelict building

The Press and Journal got an exclusive look around the former Keith House, and heard from the Bruce brothers about their plan for the building...

The trio have spent two years renovating Keith House down by Peterhead Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

When the Bruce brothers completed their purchase of Keith House in Peterhead, all that was left to do was collect the keys.

There was only one problem: There were no keys.

The massive building at Peterhead Harbour had been empty since the government moved out in 2010, leaving behind a derelict mess.

Keith House had been empty for years before the brothers took it on. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
And this was just one of many surprises for new owners Jonathan, Matthew and Peter-Alexander Bruce.

“We didn’t even get any keys!” Jonathan chuckles.

“After we bought it at auction, we had to take entry ourselves.”

But after two years of hard work, what once was a graffiti-covered midden is soon to become a top class gym and luxury offices complex.

I was given a tour by the Bruce brothers, and heard firsthand about the new Harbour House project, including:

  • How the trio had to break down the door to get in
  •  The true state of Keith House before the revamp, which auction pictures didn’t show, with pigeons roaming and vandalism rife
  • And their ambitious plans to breathe new life into the abandoned site

What will new Keith House look like?

I arrived at Keith House on a typically grey Peterhead morning, where work was already in full swing as materials were being unloaded outside the front door with a crane lorry.

The main men throwing their weight behind the project met me at the door.

Jonathan, Matthew and Peter-Alexander Bruce (left-right) are spearheading the renovations. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jonathan, Matthew and Peter-Alexander are eager to show me around the newly christened Harbour House.

They are planning to bring a gym down to the harbourfront, which will be run by their father Peter Bruce, and his business partner George Youngson.

How the reception of Harbour House could soon look. Image: Viral Design
Despite the inside still looking like a construction site, the vision for this fitness centre can be seen in its layout.

The ground floor will house a spacious weights hall and “wellbeing room”.

And upstairs there will be a row of high quality saunas, specialising in injury recovery and muscle therapy.

But it isn’t all just weightlifting and cardio that’s planned for Harbour House…

There is still a bit of work to go before Harbour House fully opens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
What about the upper levels?

As we ascend the narrow staircase, soon to be replaced by a lift, we reach the brothers’ domain at the top three floors.

Joiners are hard at work getting the place ready, as the brothers tell me about their grand vision for offices at the heart of Peterhead’s world famous harbour.

Artists' rendering of Harbour House's third floor. Image: Viral Design
Bespoke smaller units will be on offer when the complex opens, which is hoped to be in November.

Reaching the top floor of Harbour House, we take in the panoramic views of boats lining the quays, as the trio explain that they’re “keeping their options open” for what to do with it.

The trio are keeping the top floor completely open for the time being. Image: Viral Design
Having shown me around, the three brothers tell me why they took on the monumental task of rejuvenating Keith House in the first place.

What did Keith House look like before?

The Seagate offices were opened in 1975, when they were used by government departments such as HMRC and the Fishery Officer.

But they moved out in 2010, and the building’s future seemed up in the air.

HMRC workers protested the closure of their offices at Keith House in 2010. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson

The 13,022sq ft building was put on the market for £250,000 in 2021.

But after failing to attract any interest, the Bruces swooped in when Keith House went under the hammer in December 2022, and they began their Peterhead Harbour revamp.

Who are the Bruce brothers?

Harbour House owners Jonathan, Matthew and Peter-Alexander Bruce are all Peterhead born-and-bred loons.

The brothers all work for family-run PBP services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aside from renovating properties, they are the third generation of Bruces to join their family business.

PBP services was started by Peter’s father more than 50 years ago, and supply specialised coatings to the marine industry.

But despite the trio’s experience and backgrounds in various trades, Jonathan tells me they were slightly hesitant at taking on such a big project.

Inside what will become one of the many offices at Harbour House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
“One of the biggest challenges so far has been the size of the project we took on,” the 32-year-old admits.

“We’ve taken on small flats before but nothing as big a scale as this.

“But the opportunity was there, and the price was right, so we just went for it.”

‘After we bought it, we had to break in to get inside’

When the Bruces bought the building in December 2022, it seemed like all that was needed was a quick lick of paint and they’d turn a profit.

But they were in for quite a surprise when they arrived… After having to force their way in, they were met by a shocking sight.

Jonathan reminices on first entering the building after purchasing Keith House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
“The pictures of the building when it was up for auction looked fine, it seemed like it just needed a quick tart up and it would be ready to go.

“But when we got in, the kids had go to it and there wasn’t one wall that wasn’t smashed, or one window that wasn’t broken.

“The top floor was housing the whole of the town centre’s pigeons when we came in.”

The 32-year-old also tells me that upon their first visit, all the cables were hanging from the roof, and that nothing was salvageable.

Peter-Alexander remembers "graffiti everywhere" when they first took the project on. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Do you think the project will be a success? Let us know in our comments section below

Peter-Alexander Added: “The place was absolutely covered in graffiti, there were holes in the walls everywhere.”

And it was at this point that it became a “major strip out project”.

What will success look like for Harbour House?

As the trio approach the opening date for their Seagate office complex, Jonathan’s answer is simple and straight as to what a successful Harbour House would be.

Jonathan is hoping for an "always full" Harbour House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
“Success will be a busy building that’s full every day” he tells me.

“It’s been a learning curve so far, but I’m sure it will be a success.

“We’re taking this building back to life, and there is nothing stopping this from being a full building once it’s completed.”

Conversation