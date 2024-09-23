Inside Peterhead’s new office and gym complex – with the three brothers transforming derelict building

When the Bruce brothers completed their purchase of Keith House in Peterhead, all that was left to do was collect the keys.

There was only one problem: There were no keys.

The massive building at Peterhead Harbour had been empty since the government moved out in 2010, leaving behind a derelict mess.

And this was just one of many surprises for new owners Jonathan, Matthew and Peter-Alexander Bruce.

“We didn’t even get any keys!” Jonathan chuckles.

“After we bought it at auction, we had to take entry ourselves.”

But after two years of hard work, what once was a graffiti-covered midden is soon to become a top class gym and luxury offices complex.

I was given a tour by the Bruce brothers, and heard firsthand about the new Harbour House project, including:

How the trio had to break down the door to get in

The true state of Keith House before the revamp, which auction pictures didn’t show, with pigeons roaming and vandalism rife

And their ambitious plans to breathe new life into the abandoned site

What will new Keith House look like?

I arrived at Keith House on a typically grey Peterhead morning, where work was already in full swing as materials were being unloaded outside the front door with a crane lorry.

The main men throwing their weight behind the project met me at the door.

Jonathan, Matthew and Peter-Alexander are eager to show me around the newly christened Harbour House.

They are planning to bring a gym down to the harbourfront, which will be run by their father Peter Bruce, and his business partner George Youngson.

Despite the inside still looking like a construction site, the vision for this fitness centre can be seen in its layout.

The ground floor will house a spacious weights hall and “wellbeing room”.

And upstairs there will be a row of high quality saunas, specialising in injury recovery and muscle therapy.

But it isn’t all just weightlifting and cardio that’s planned for Harbour House…

What about the upper levels?

As we ascend the narrow staircase, soon to be replaced by a lift, we reach the brothers’ domain at the top three floors.

Joiners are hard at work getting the place ready, as the brothers tell me about their grand vision for offices at the heart of Peterhead’s world famous harbour.

Bespoke smaller units will be on offer when the complex opens, which is hoped to be in November.

Reaching the top floor of Harbour House, we take in the panoramic views of boats lining the quays, as the trio explain that they’re “keeping their options open” for what to do with it.

Having shown me around, the three brothers tell me why they took on the monumental task of rejuvenating Keith House in the first place.

What did Keith House look like before?

The Seagate offices were opened in 1975, when they were used by government departments such as HMRC and the Fishery Officer.

But they moved out in 2010, and the building’s future seemed up in the air.

The 13,022sq ft building was put on the market for £250,000 in 2021.

But after failing to attract any interest, the Bruces swooped in when Keith House went under the hammer in December 2022, and they began their Peterhead Harbour revamp.

Who are the Bruce brothers?

Harbour House owners Jonathan, Matthew and Peter-Alexander Bruce are all Peterhead born-and-bred loons.

Aside from renovating properties, they are the third generation of Bruces to join their family business.

PBP services was started by Peter’s father more than 50 years ago, and supply specialised coatings to the marine industry.

But despite the trio’s experience and backgrounds in various trades, Jonathan tells me they were slightly hesitant at taking on such a big project.

“One of the biggest challenges so far has been the size of the project we took on,” the 32-year-old admits.

“We’ve taken on small flats before but nothing as big a scale as this.

“But the opportunity was there, and the price was right, so we just went for it.”

‘After we bought it, we had to break in to get inside’

When the Bruces bought the building in December 2022, it seemed like all that was needed was a quick lick of paint and they’d turn a profit.

But they were in for quite a surprise when they arrived… After having to force their way in, they were met by a shocking sight.

“The pictures of the building when it was up for auction looked fine, it seemed like it just needed a quick tart up and it would be ready to go.

“But when we got in, the kids had go to it and there wasn’t one wall that wasn’t smashed, or one window that wasn’t broken.

“The top floor was housing the whole of the town centre’s pigeons when we came in.”

The 32-year-old also tells me that upon their first visit, all the cables were hanging from the roof, and that nothing was salvageable.

Peter-Alexander Added: “The place was absolutely covered in graffiti, there were holes in the walls everywhere.”

And it was at this point that it became a “major strip out project”.

What will success look like for Harbour House?

As the trio approach the opening date for their Seagate office complex, Jonathan’s answer is simple and straight as to what a successful Harbour House would be.

“Success will be a busy building that’s full every day” he tells me.

“It’s been a learning curve so far, but I’m sure it will be a success.

“We’re taking this building back to life, and there is nothing stopping this from being a full building once it’s completed.”

