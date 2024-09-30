Disqualified and drug drivers charged during police clampdown on NC500 offenders

Disqualified drivers and insurance dodgers were among those charged over the weekend as part of a clampdown on offenders using the NC500.

Road policing officers stopped and searched more than 70 vehicles along the tourist route during an operation prompted by concerns from Sutherland and Caithness residents.

The patrols left officers “disappointed” with so many drivers failing to meet the standards expected on the roads.

Two people were charged with driving without insurance, while a third was charged with leaving their vehicle in a dangerous position on the road.

During searches, police found five vehicles were being driven without a valid test certificate.

Meanwhile, one driver was found to be behind the wheel while disqualified.

A total of fifteen warnings were issued in respect of vehicle modifications, documents, speeding and construction and use offences.

Drug offences were also identified.

One individual failed a roadside drug test, while two others were found to be in possession of controlled drugs.

‘Safety on our roads is paramount’

Police Constable Moir, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “We remain committed in addressing poor driving standards across the whole of the Highland and Islands area and responding to issues raised by the communities that live there.

“It’s disappointing to see some have fallen below the standard expected and I would urge all drivers to think about not only themselves but others who are using the road network too.’

“It’s also important to carry out regular checks on your vehicle to ensure its roadworthiness as we come into the winter months where inclement weather conditions may affect driving conditions.”