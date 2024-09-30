Disqualified and drug drivers charged during police clampdown on NC500 offenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Disqualified and drug drivers charged during police clampdown on NC500 offenders

More than seventy vehicles were stopped over the weekend in response to concerns by local residents.

By Michelle Henderson
Officer from Highland and Islands Road Policing unit carrying on patrol on NC500.
Police have been working to identify offenders on the NC500. Image: Police Scotland.

Disqualified drivers and insurance dodgers were among those charged over the weekend as part of a clampdown on offenders using the NC500.

Road policing officers stopped and searched more than 70 vehicles along the tourist route during an operation prompted by concerns from Sutherland and Caithness residents.

The patrols left officers “disappointed” with so many drivers failing to meet the standards expected on the roads.

Two people were charged with driving without insurance, while a third was charged with leaving their vehicle in a dangerous position on the road.

During searches, police found five vehicles were being driven without a valid test certificate.

Meanwhile, one driver was found to be behind the wheel while disqualified.

A total of fifteen warnings were issued in respect of vehicle modifications, documents, speeding and construction and use offences.

Drug offences were also identified.

One individual failed a roadside drug test, while two others were found to be in possession of controlled drugs.

‘Safety on our roads is paramount’

Police Constable Moir, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “We remain committed in addressing poor driving standards across the whole of the Highland and Islands area and responding to issues raised by the communities that live there.

“It’s disappointing to see some have fallen below the standard expected and I would urge all drivers to think about not only themselves but others who are using the road network too.’

“It’s also important to carry out regular checks on your vehicle to ensure its roadworthiness as we come into the winter months where inclement weather conditions may affect driving conditions.”

