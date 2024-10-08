Stromness Hotel: Upgrades planned in bid to reopen Orkney venue closed amid safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stromness Hotel: Upgrades planned in bid to reopen Orkney venue closed amid safety fears

The hotel was closed at short notice the middle of Orkney's busy tourist season after a prohibition notice was issued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Stromness Hotel closure
The Stromness Hotel had a sudden and unexpected closure this summer. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson.

Orkney’s Stromness Hotel wants to replace rusty external staircases after its shock closure in the middle of this year’s summer tourist season.

The hotel was closed in July after a prohibition notice was served by firefighters concerned about safety failings.

The notice followed an unannounced visit by fire chiefs, which took place the day after an elderly hotel guest fell down the building’s lift shaft.

The swift closure left many of the hotel’s guests in need of alternative accommodation at short notice.

One of the external staircases that would be replaced if the plans were to be approved. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

While the hotel remains closed, the plans will go towards addressing the issues identified.

The plans would see the staircases on the east and west faces of the building replaced.

The current staircases are non-functional due to corrosion, having spent years being blasted by the sea.

Replacement staircases would be a step toward hotel’s reopening

In documents sent to the council, owner Na’ím Anís Paymán, says the new staircases would be “safe and compliant structures”.

Stromness waterfront with architecture old and new.
The hotel was closed in the middle of the county’s busy tourist season and just after Stromness’s (pictured) biggest annual even – Stromness Shopping Week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The initial closure of the hotel occurred just after the busiest event in the town’s calendar, Stromness Shopping week.

The SRFS had said it was due to “fire safety deficiencies”.

David McGroarty is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Group Commander covering Orkney.

Shortly after the hotel’s closure, he said the action followed “two years of engagement with hotel management and the building’s duty holder in relation to a number of fire safety deficiencies which had previously been identified”.

Are you looking forward to the Stromness Hotel reopening? Let us know in our comments section below

The planning papers state: “The replacement of the fire escape staircases is an essential upgrade to The Stromness Hotel’s infrastructure, necessary for the safety of its occupants.

“The proposed design aligns with modern safety standards and respects the aesthetic and historical significance of the building.”

You can see the plans.

