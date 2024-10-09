Are the dualled sections safer? Accident numbers on A9 revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are the dualled sections safer? Accident numbers on A9 revealed

There have been 16 fatal incidents on the Perth to Inverness road since 2020.

There has been a number of injury accidents on the A9 over the years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
There has been a number of injury accidents on the A9 over the years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Transport Scotland has revealed the number of injury accidents on the A9 Perth to Inverness road within the past four years.

A Freedom of Information request sent to Transport Scotland showed the number of personal injury accidents on the A9 trunk road between Inveralmond Roundabout to Longman Roundabout.

The road runs for more than 110 miles between the two cities, however, only 30 miles is dualled leaving bottlenecks when merging on to single carriageway.

Transport Scotland says that the data does not include the roundabouts themselves, and the 2024 data only goes up to August 1.

Accidents higher on non-dualled sections of A9

The number of injury accidents, including fatalities, was on average higher on roads where there was no dual carriageway.

In 2022, there were 27 injury accidents on non-dual carriageways while there were 5 on roads that are dualled.

Interestingly, in 2021, there were more injury accidents on dual carriageways compared to single carriageway sections.

Dualling of the A9 is an ongoing project. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Data shows there were seven fatal accidents on single carriageways of the A9 in 2022.

This is compared to other years where, with the exception of 2024, there has been one fatal accident on single carriageways.

Despite the data from 2024 only including up to August of this year, there has already been five fatal accidents.

The Press and Journal previously reported on ten days of A9 chaos from late July to the beginning of August. 

Five crashes happened within that time – with eight people being sent to hospital.

Bill Lobban, councillor for Badenoch and Strathspey, has been demanding action on the A9 for more than a decade.

Persistent push to dual full A9

Speaking to The Press and Journal in August, he said no-one should face losing their life over a mistake.

He said: “They need to dual the A9 from beginning to end.

“There’s no doubt about it, bad driving is a contributory factor but you shouldn’t lose your life because you make a mistake and by dualling it, particularly in the areas of the junctions, you would remove the opportunity for people to make a mistake.”

Read more about A9 dualling here;

Conversation