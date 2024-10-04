A9 dualling debate: Could Inverness-Perth road cash really be spent on housing instead?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 dualling debate: Could Inverness-Perth road cash really be spent on housing instead?

Highlands campaigner Laura Hansler sets out a forthright view as Glasgow MSP John Mason explains why he wants long-promised money diverted from the A9 dualling scheme.

Laura Hansler and John Mason outline their views on spending priorities. Image: DC Thomson.
By Andy Philip

Campaigners are furious at a Glasgow politician’s call to divert the A9 dualling budget to housing instead.

The reaction was sparked by John Mason’s demand that his own SNP Government changes priorities, as reported by the P&J on Wednesday.

We asked Mr Mason – who is currently suspended by his party – to explain to Highlanders why he thinks they shouldn’t get the promised upgrade, 16 years after Alex Salmond promised it.

And we got a strong response from A9 dualling campaigner Laura Hansler, from Kincraig.

Read both of their views below.

John Mason: Glasgow MSP says priorities must change

With a very limited capital budget, Scotland must make tough choices about where to direct resources.

The housing emergency, acknowledged by all parties, must now take priority.

Rural areas face housing shortages as severe as urban centres and, we cannot afford to delay. An emergency means priorities have to change.

The A9 will not be dualled until 2035.

While infrastructure projects like the A9 and other road improvements (A82, A96, A77, A75) are important, the urgency of the housing crisis demands immediate attention. Roads can wait, but the growing human cost of inadequate housing cannot.

This does not diminish the tragedy of lives lost on the A9 or the devastation to their families. Road safety is crucial.

I have used the A9 many times over the years and the lack of service stations pressurises drivers to keep going when they are tired and need a break.  Recently I drove south late one summer evening and could find nowhere for a coffee.

Where roadworks are already contractually committed we cannot withdraw funding.

However, moving forward, housing must be our top priority.

Without additional capital from Westminster, it is an unfortunate reality that difficult decisions will need to be made and housing must come high on that list.

Housing is the foundation for tackling inequality and creating stable communities.

While roads are essential for growth, the housing crisis is a moral imperative that cannot wait. Scots in both rural and urban areas deserve safe, affordable homes and we must not push this issue aside any longer.

Laura Hansler: This should have been nipped in the bud

I was outraged when I saw the comments about moving money from the A9.

I don’t deny there’s a housing crisis, we’re all caught up in that. But the crisis hasn’t come from nowhere.

This just looks like an eleventh-hour backtrack which is infuriating people the length of the A9, not just locally but in the wider Highlands and islands.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop speaking with A9 campaigner Laura Hansler. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

People have life-changing injuries from collisions on the A9. People who have lived through trauma are listening to these words while we wait for the A9 to be dualled.

If they’re going to syphon off money from projects, that could amount to political manslaughter.

It looks like some MSPs are just chasing a central belt vote, a populist vote. They don’t seem to care what we’re doing up here and across the Highlands.

I should point out that I am ex-SNP. I left the party because I did not want to take this campaign on and have a conflict of interest come up along the way.

Now I see this happening, it is jaw dropping.

Dualling of the A9 has been delayed . Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

When John Mason spoke in parliament it should have been nipped in the bud by the minister, or by John Swinney.

Often, questions are planted, but why would this come up in the first place at all? The whole comparison between housing and the A9 is false, like comparing apples and aubergines.

The money for the A9 should be entirely ring-fenced. These budgets are not from the same purse, it’s not a comparison to be seriously made.

I’d like to see John Mason made to drive up and down the A9 every day over winter. See what he thinks then.

We were given cast-iron guarantees by the previous first minister – where are they now?

You can carry on the conversation in the comments section below.

