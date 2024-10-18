Sold! Peterhead pub Clerkhill Inn snapped up at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sold! Peterhead pub Clerkhill Inn snapped up at auction

The buyer paid over the asking price for the 50-year-old watering hole.

By Michelle Henderson
Exterior image of Clerkhill Inn pub in Peterhead.
The Clerkhill Inn in Peterhead has sold for over the asking price. Image: Shanay Taylor/DCT Media

A Peterhead pub which closed after more than 50 years is under new management after being sold at auction.

The Clerkhill Inn closed its doors to punters for the final time in January as a result of increased costs and dwindling footfall.

Nine months down the line, the Baylands Crescent watering hole was put up for auction with a guide price of £80,000.

Hosted by SDL Property Auctions on behalf of Shepherd Commercial Surveyors, the bidding started at £20,000 below the guide price due to the lack of bids.

However, it wasn’t long before interest in the Peterhead premises soared and exceeded its estimated value.

Exterior image of the pub's main door painted in blue with the red lettered Clerkhill Inn sign above
The Peterhead watering hole was put up for auction, nine months after closing to the public. Image: Shanay Taylor/ DCT Media.

Ultimately, the hammer came down on a bid of £88,000 – much to the delight of the auctioneer.

He said: “Congratulations. What a great buy that is.”

50-year-history for Peterhead pub

The Clerkhill Inn opened for business back in 1970 and went on to serve thousands of customers from all walks of life.

After five decades of success, proprietors made the “difficult decision” to close the pub with changes in drinking habits being among the determining factors.

Punters were saddened by the news, taking to Facebook to share their fond memories.

The pub could now be in life for a major transformation, as the pub was auctioned off as a suitable site for redevelopment – subject to planning permission.

Bright room with a large dancefloor and chairs dotted around the room.
Established in 1970, the pub and pool bar served thousands of people in its 50 years of trading. Image: Clerkhill Inn.
The pub was once a popular place for locals. Image: Shepherd Commercial

The property was one of several up for grabs from across northern Scotland.

Dunain House, a historic Highland house and hospital, failed to sell as the auctioneer felt “it’s worth more”.

Bids reached £290,000, £5,000 less than the guide price.

The property has lain in a state of ruin for 10 years after a fire ripped through the building, causing the roof to collapse.

The full story can be read here.

Conversation