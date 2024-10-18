Sold! Peterhead pub Clerkhill Inn snapped up at auction

A Peterhead pub which closed after more than 50 years is under new management after being sold at auction.

The Clerkhill Inn closed its doors to punters for the final time in January as a result of increased costs and dwindling footfall.

Nine months down the line, the Baylands Crescent watering hole was put up for auction with a guide price of £80,000.

Hosted by SDL Property Auctions on behalf of Shepherd Commercial Surveyors, the bidding started at £20,000 below the guide price due to the lack of bids.

However, it wasn’t long before interest in the Peterhead premises soared and exceeded its estimated value.

Ultimately, the hammer came down on a bid of £88,000 – much to the delight of the auctioneer.

He said: “Congratulations. What a great buy that is.”

50-year-history for Peterhead pub

The Clerkhill Inn opened for business back in 1970 and went on to serve thousands of customers from all walks of life.

After five decades of success, proprietors made the “difficult decision” to close the pub with changes in drinking habits being among the determining factors.

Punters were saddened by the news, taking to Facebook to share their fond memories.

The pub could now be in life for a major transformation, as the pub was auctioned off as a suitable site for redevelopment – subject to planning permission.

The property was one of several up for grabs from across northern Scotland.

Dunain House, a historic Highland house and hospital, failed to sell as the auctioneer felt “it’s worth more”.

Bids reached £290,000, £5,000 less than the guide price.

The property has lain in a state of ruin for 10 years after a fire ripped through the building, causing the roof to collapse.

The full story can be read here.