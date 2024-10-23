Lucano’s owner says Kirkwall ‘should have more colourful buildings’ amid green paint planning saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucano’s owner says Kirkwall ‘should have more colourful buildings’ amid green paint planning saga

The Italian restaurant boss has been forced to apply for planning permission after carrying out an unauthorised makeover at his diner.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. The owner of Lucano restaurant in Kirkwall thanks people for their support after planning situation Picture shows; Francesco Rubolino owner of Lucano in Kirkwall. Kirkwall, Orkney. Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; 22/10/2024
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. The owner of Lucano restaurant in Kirkwall thanks people for their support after planning situation Picture shows; Francesco Rubolino owner of Lucano in Kirkwall. Kirkwall, Orkney. Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; 22/10/2024

The owner of an Italian restaurant in Kirkwall has said the support for his business’s colourful makeover has been “absolutely outstanding.”

Hundreds have championed the local diner after it was revealed that Lucano’s green paint job had come in for scrutiny from the local council’s planning department.

The building, in Victoria Street, is both listed and in Kirkwall’s conservation area.

In mid-September, while work was already under way, it was noted that prior permission had not been sought.

Restaurant owner Francesco Rubolino said he didn’t know he needed any. And he’s now had to shell out £375 to deal with it.

The story hit social media last week, and has been picking steam ever since.

Many have said they like Lucano’s new colour – and that they would like to see more makeovers like this around Kirkwall.

Lucano
Lucano in Kirkwall’s Victoria Street, complete with its new vibrant green paint job. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Others used the issue as an opportunity to criticise the council’s planning department.

Support has been ‘outstanding’ says Kirkwall Italian restaurant’s owner

The restaurant owner spoke to us over a coffee following the attention on social media.

He said he wanted to thank people for their kind comments.

“It has been absolutely fantastic for them to support me,” he smiled.

“The support has been immense. Thank you very very much.

The paint job saw the front of the restaurant change from a greyish white to a vibrant green with a darker green around the windows.

Mr Rubolino said the choice was based on the “brilliant” colour of a restaurant he had in Edinburgh over 20 years ago.

Lucano before its new paint job. Image: Facebook / Lucano Date

‘The street should be a little more cheerful’

He also said he agreed with commenters that there should be more colour in Kirkwall.

The businessman said:  “Especially on this street. It is so dull. I think it should be a little more cheerful.”

He also said he is trying to sell the restaurant – but not because he doesn’t like it.

Mr Rubolino wants to sell up because he’s getting too old, he says, and will turn 72 on his next birthday.

He hopes all the recent attention will help him find a buyer.

What have the commenters said?

The story first took off on Facebook with a link to the article on the Orkney Islands page last Thursday.

It later garnered more attention, with over 600 comments, after being picked up by BBC Radio Orkney.

Many showed their support for Lucano’s new colour scheme.

One person said: “Judith Glues [shop] has been turquoise for years, the Highland Park shop has that mural on the end, Sheila Fleet’s new shop is going to have a giant Old Man of Hoy. Let Lucano’s stay green!”

Tobermory
Should Kirkwall take a leaf out of Tobermory’s book?. Image: Supplied.

Another said: “I love it! I understand the need for planning restrictions when it comes to things that might damage a historic property, but something which makes it more beautiful should be celebrated surely?”

Others took aim at the council’s planning department over the situation, however.

One said: “Surely planning have better things to do than worrying about something that brightens up a dull street.”

Another said: “OIC planning once again showing they are the most awkward in the whole of the country. They forget they are public servants, not their masters, and need to be reminded.”

Another said: “Just imagine getting in bother for trying to improve your business exterior.”

Planners ‘assisted’ owner with retrospective planning application, says council

Given the amount of attention, the council has issued a statement to the press.

Officials said the building’s listed building status and position in the conservation area means “certain planning criteria have to be followed”.

This would be the same for “any building within a similarly protected area anywhere in the country”, the local authority said.

“Colour can be a personal preference and what is pleasing to the eye for some, may not be to others”, the council added.

Orkney Islands Council
Orkney Islands Council offices in Kirkwall. Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

The council has an “approved colour chart” for the conservation, and Mr Rubolino’s shade of green fell outside that.

This chart features 60 colours based on what has “historically” been used in the conservation area.

The spokesperson also said the council anticipates that Mr Rubolino’s retrospective planning application “will be approved.”

With the story continuing to gather comments, the council issued a second statement to tackle “misinformation”.

“Unfortunately, social media reporting suggested that the green couldn’t be retained, a misunderstanding that quickly grew momentum, but that was never the case.”

How do you feel about Lucano’s new look? Let us know in our comments section below

