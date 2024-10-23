Lucano’s owner says Kirkwall ‘should have more colourful buildings’ amid green paint planning saga

The owner of an Italian restaurant in Kirkwall has said the support for his business’s colourful makeover has been “absolutely outstanding.”

Hundreds have championed the local diner after it was revealed that Lucano’s green paint job had come in for scrutiny from the local council’s planning department.

The building, in Victoria Street, is both listed and in Kirkwall’s conservation area.

In mid-September, while work was already under way, it was noted that prior permission had not been sought.

Restaurant owner Francesco Rubolino said he didn’t know he needed any. And he’s now had to shell out £375 to deal with it.

The story hit social media last week, and has been picking steam ever since.

Many have said they like Lucano’s new colour – and that they would like to see more makeovers like this around Kirkwall.

Others used the issue as an opportunity to criticise the council’s planning department.

The restaurant owner spoke to us over a coffee following the attention on social media.

He said he wanted to thank people for their kind comments.

“It has been absolutely fantastic for them to support me,” he smiled.

“The support has been immense. Thank you very very much.

The paint job saw the front of the restaurant change from a greyish white to a vibrant green with a darker green around the windows.

Mr Rubolino said the choice was based on the “brilliant” colour of a restaurant he had in Edinburgh over 20 years ago.

‘The street should be a little more cheerful’

He also said he agreed with commenters that there should be more colour in Kirkwall.

The businessman said: “Especially on this street. It is so dull. I think it should be a little more cheerful.”

He also said he is trying to sell the restaurant – but not because he doesn’t like it.

Mr Rubolino wants to sell up because he’s getting too old, he says, and will turn 72 on his next birthday.

He hopes all the recent attention will help him find a buyer.

What have the commenters said?

The story first took off on Facebook with a link to the article on the Orkney Islands page last Thursday.

It later garnered more attention, with over 600 comments, after being picked up by BBC Radio Orkney.

Many showed their support for Lucano’s new colour scheme.

One person said: “Judith Glues [shop] has been turquoise for years, the Highland Park shop has that mural on the end, Sheila Fleet’s new shop is going to have a giant Old Man of Hoy. Let Lucano’s stay green!”

Another said: “I love it! I understand the need for planning restrictions when it comes to things that might damage a historic property, but something which makes it more beautiful should be celebrated surely?”

Others took aim at the council’s planning department over the situation, however.

One said: “Surely planning have better things to do than worrying about something that brightens up a dull street.”

Another said: “OIC planning once again showing they are the most awkward in the whole of the country. They forget they are public servants, not their masters, and need to be reminded.”

Another said: “Just imagine getting in bother for trying to improve your business exterior.”

Planners ‘assisted’ owner with retrospective planning application, says council

Given the amount of attention, the council has issued a statement to the press.

Officials said the building’s listed building status and position in the conservation area means “certain planning criteria have to be followed”.

This would be the same for “any building within a similarly protected area anywhere in the country”, the local authority said.

“Colour can be a personal preference and what is pleasing to the eye for some, may not be to others”, the council added.

The council has an “approved colour chart” for the conservation, and Mr Rubolino’s shade of green fell outside that.

This chart features 60 colours based on what has “historically” been used in the conservation area.

The spokesperson also said the council anticipates that Mr Rubolino’s retrospective planning application “will be approved.”

With the story continuing to gather comments, the council issued a second statement to tackle “misinformation”.

“Unfortunately, social media reporting suggested that the green couldn’t be retained, a misunderstanding that quickly grew momentum, but that was never the case.”

