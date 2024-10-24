Sheila Fleet Jewellery: ‘Our huge bronze Old Man of Hoy sculptures at new Kirkwall shop will make Orcadians proud’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Sheila Fleet Jewellery: ‘Our huge bronze Old Man of Hoy sculptures at new Kirkwall shop will make Orcadians proud’

Plans for shop on Kirkwall's high street feature eye-catching three-storey high, bronze Old Man of Hoy sculptures

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Sheila Fleet has plans for the new frontage at 50 Albert Street.
Sheila Fleet has plans for the new frontage at 50 Albert Street. Image: Orkney Islands Council

An Orkney jewellery company’s plans for an impressive new addition to Kirkwall’s high street have been given the seal of approval.

Sheila Fleet’s plans for 50 Albert Street feature two three-storey tall, bronze sculptures of the Old Man of Hoy.

They will be made from bronze panels in the shape of the county’s iconic sea stack, with the striking structures to the front and side of the building.

The design will be “tied together” by a “steel sculpture of three flowing wave forms”.

The managing director of the company, Martin Fleet, reckons it will be “a draw for visitors and something Orcadians can be proud of.”

They are hoping that the project could be completed in time for Sheila Fleet’s 80th birthday, in October next year.

Plans also include a balcony and stained-glass artwork

Permission to add a balcony to the building has also been approved.

The plans show that the ground and first floors of the building would be used as retail space. The top floor would be an office and area for workbenches.

Another feature of Sheila Fleet’s plans for the shop would be a “unique stained-glass installation” inside the second-floor windows.

This would be designed by Orcadian artist Shona McInnes.

The plans submitted for the outside of Sheila Fleet Ltd’s new shop at 50 Albert Street. Image: Used with permission of Sheila Fleet Ltd

Many locals will remember 50 Albert Street as the former home of The Orcadian Bookshop.

However, the jewellery company bought it back in 2022.

‘Ambitious’ project only possible due to support from locals

Mr Fleet, who is Sheila Fleet’s son, said it has been challenging to develop plans for a building that sits within the conservation area.

However, he said they had worked in “a positive way” with council planners to get to this stage.

He said: “It’s given us the opportunity to do something innovative that will reflect Sheila Fleet’s designs

“We hope it’ll reflect on the creative side of Orkney and add something to the historic high street – something that will be a draw for visitors and something that Orcadians will be proud of.

‘It will be a challenge to build!’

Mr Fleet added: “Folk here are very proud of their high street and we’re very lucky for Kirkwall to have such a vibrant one.

“If it wasn’t for the folk in Orkney who have supported us, and the visitors, we wouldn’t be able to do something this ambitious.

“We’ve had a lot of good feedback from those that have seen the plans.”

“It’s going to be a real challenge for the structural engineers, the architects, and the contractors to do the work.

“It’s not ‘off the shelf’, it’s all completely bespoke.”

When might new shop open?

Asked if he could give any more detail on the timeline of the project, he said it was difficult, however.

But we should see some progress next year.

He said: “Due to the complexity of what we’re planning, it’s going to take a long time.

“We’re doing as much as we can behind the scenes… The target would be for Sheila’s birthday next October. That would be amazing.

“But we need to get all the details correct.

“If it goes into 2026 so be it.”

Lucano’s owner says Kirkwall ‘should have more colourful buildings’ amid green paint planning saga

Kirkwall ‘eyesore’ to stay as Scottish Government forbids owner’s demolition plan

