Sheila Fleet Jewellery: ‘Our huge bronze Old Man of Hoy sculptures at new Kirkwall shop will make Orcadians proud’

An Orkney jewellery company’s plans for an impressive new addition to Kirkwall’s high street have been given the seal of approval.

Sheila Fleet’s plans for 50 Albert Street feature two three-storey tall, bronze sculptures of the Old Man of Hoy.

They will be made from bronze panels in the shape of the county’s iconic sea stack, with the striking structures to the front and side of the building.

The design will be “tied together” by a “steel sculpture of three flowing wave forms”.

The managing director of the company, Martin Fleet, reckons it will be “a draw for visitors and something Orcadians can be proud of.”

They are hoping that the project could be completed in time for Sheila Fleet’s 80th birthday, in October next year.

Plans also include a balcony and stained-glass artwork

Permission to add a balcony to the building has also been approved.

The plans show that the ground and first floors of the building would be used as retail space. The top floor would be an office and area for workbenches.

Another feature of Sheila Fleet’s plans for the shop would be a “unique stained-glass installation” inside the second-floor windows.

This would be designed by Orcadian artist Shona McInnes.

Many locals will remember 50 Albert Street as the former home of The Orcadian Bookshop.

However, the jewellery company bought it back in 2022.

‘Ambitious’ project only possible due to support from locals

Mr Fleet, who is Sheila Fleet’s son, said it has been challenging to develop plans for a building that sits within the conservation area.

However, he said they had worked in “a positive way” with council planners to get to this stage.

He said: “It’s given us the opportunity to do something innovative that will reflect Sheila Fleet’s designs

“We hope it’ll reflect on the creative side of Orkney and add something to the historic high street – something that will be a draw for visitors and something that Orcadians will be proud of.

‘It will be a challenge to build!’

Mr Fleet added: “Folk here are very proud of their high street and we’re very lucky for Kirkwall to have such a vibrant one.

“If it wasn’t for the folk in Orkney who have supported us, and the visitors, we wouldn’t be able to do something this ambitious.

“We’ve had a lot of good feedback from those that have seen the plans.”

“It’s going to be a real challenge for the structural engineers, the architects, and the contractors to do the work.

“It’s not ‘off the shelf’, it’s all completely bespoke.”

When might new shop open?

Asked if he could give any more detail on the timeline of the project, he said it was difficult, however.

But we should see some progress next year.

He said: “Due to the complexity of what we’re planning, it’s going to take a long time.

“We’re doing as much as we can behind the scenes… The target would be for Sheila’s birthday next October. That would be amazing.

“But we need to get all the details correct.

“If it goes into 2026 so be it.”

