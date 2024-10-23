Inverness businessman to transform Revolution bar into ‘live music’ venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness businessman to transform Revolution bar into ‘live music’ venue

An application has been submitted to install a stage at the former city centre bar.

Barriers, chairs and folded tables stacked in front of the windowns of the former Revolution bar in Inverness
Revolution in Inverness has been taken over by local businessman Gavin Stevenson, the owner of several establishments across the city. Image: Supplied.
By Michelle Henderson & Alberto Lejarraga

An Inverness businessman is reviving a former bar by turning it into a ‘live music’ venue.

Revolution on Church Street closed its doors to customers in August after seven years in business.

Locals hoped for a new restaurant or investment in activities for tourists in the weeks following its closure.

Now, it’s been revealed that businessman Gavin Stevenson has taken ownership of the former Revolution bar, with hopes of turning it into a live music venue.

The bar will add to his growing portfolio in the city in his role as managing director of the Mor-Rioghain Group, which owns Gellions, The Highlander, Monty’s and Upstairs Bar in Inverness.

Around 25 jobs will be created at the city centre venue, which holds a capacity of 550 people.

Bosses say the premiss, which is significantly larger than their existing establishments, will enable them to increase their offering to music fans.

The Arts and music-focused venue will open to the public in the coming months.

Speaking about the venture, a spokesman said: “We are delighted to have acquired this 550 capacity venue in the heart of the city centre and to be able to bring an empty premises back into use while creating 25 new jobs.

“The former Revolution site gives us a flexible and multi-use space that is significantly larger than our current premises which will allow us to book touring bands and artists of all musical genres as well as hosting other types of cultural events and arts installations.

“In addition to music and arts events, we will also be providing an innovative and locally focused food and drink offer year-round.

“We are currently working to get the site ready and will be releasing more information about upcoming bookings in due course.”

Plans for main stage at former Inverness bar

Plans have been lodged with the Highland Council to create a stage “to be placed internally… to allow music performances to take place”.

Developers Invopco Ltd – operators of the Gellions Bar – propose sealing the existing entrance shut to create space for a stage.

Blueprint of plans for a stage at the main entrance to the former Revolution bar in Inverness.
Plans lodged with the Highland Council outline plans for a stage at the city centre venue. Image: Davidson Baxter Architects and Designers

Two doors will be created on either side of the stage in the existing storefront to facilitate entry to and from the listed building.

The bar area and existing seating plan created by Revolution will be maintained, while the main kitchen and bathroom facilities will remain at the rear.

Diagrams created by Davidson Baxter Architects and Designers give punters a glimpse of what they can expect when doors open.

Contractors have also been spotted working on the interior of the city centre premises as anticipation for its grand opening mounts.

Its future has been shrouded in mystery until now, leaving many to speculate over who the new owners were.

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Andrew Stewart. The owner of Lucano restaurant in Kirkwall thanks people for their support after planning situation Picture shows; Francesco Rubolino owner of Lucano in Kirkwall. Kirkwall, Orkney. Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; 22/10/2024
Lucano's owner says Kirkwall 'should have more colourful buildings' amid green paint planning saga
picture shows Alison O'Donnell, Ian Hart and Ashley Jensen
Shetland: Release date for new series confirmed
Fireworks displays arranged without permission could be targeted by a new ban.
Bang out of order! New fireworks rules across Highlands could see people JAILED for…
2
Allangrange estate on the Black Isle with its white walled facade.
Incredible 11-bedroom Black Isle mansion with supercar garage and helipad on sale for £5.2m
John Paul's video of a '£10-a-night' hotel in Thurso has nearly 430,000 views. Image: Premier Garden Services/ TikTok
'£10-a-night' Thurso hotel goes viral on TikTok
Stoneybridge on the Isle of South Uist, pictured, in the Outer Hebrides, which has been named among the 25 best locations. Image: Shutterstock
Outer Hebrides crowned one of the best destinations in the world
Caledonian Sleeper train.
Caledonian Sleeper staff to wear body cameras after increase in verbal abuse
2
Emilie Anne Parker and her two dogs died following crash near Aviemore. Image: Police Scotland
Pedestrian who died after crash near Aviemore while walking dogs named as family pay…
Mark Andrew at the traditional barber shop in Oban
New Oban barbershop owner always dreamed of opening business in town
Tesco to open on a Sunday in Stornoway
Tesco to break tradition and open on a Sunday in Stornoway

Conversation