Inverness businessman to transform Revolution bar into ‘live music’ venue

An Inverness businessman is reviving a former bar by turning it into a ‘live music’ venue.

Revolution on Church Street closed its doors to customers in August after seven years in business.

Locals hoped for a new restaurant or investment in activities for tourists in the weeks following its closure.

Now, it’s been revealed that businessman Gavin Stevenson has taken ownership of the former Revolution bar, with hopes of turning it into a live music venue.

The bar will add to his growing portfolio in the city in his role as managing director of the Mor-Rioghain Group, which owns Gellions, The Highlander, Monty’s and Upstairs Bar in Inverness.

Around 25 jobs will be created at the city centre venue, which holds a capacity of 550 people.

Bosses say the premiss, which is significantly larger than their existing establishments, will enable them to increase their offering to music fans.

The Arts and music-focused venue will open to the public in the coming months.

Speaking about the venture, a spokesman said: “We are delighted to have acquired this 550 capacity venue in the heart of the city centre and to be able to bring an empty premises back into use while creating 25 new jobs.

“The former Revolution site gives us a flexible and multi-use space that is significantly larger than our current premises which will allow us to book touring bands and artists of all musical genres as well as hosting other types of cultural events and arts installations.

“In addition to music and arts events, we will also be providing an innovative and locally focused food and drink offer year-round.

“We are currently working to get the site ready and will be releasing more information about upcoming bookings in due course.”

Plans for main stage at former Inverness bar

Plans have been lodged with the Highland Council to create a stage “to be placed internally… to allow music performances to take place”.

Developers Invopco Ltd – operators of the Gellions Bar – propose sealing the existing entrance shut to create space for a stage.

Two doors will be created on either side of the stage in the existing storefront to facilitate entry to and from the listed building.

The bar area and existing seating plan created by Revolution will be maintained, while the main kitchen and bathroom facilities will remain at the rear.

Diagrams created by Davidson Baxter Architects and Designers give punters a glimpse of what they can expect when doors open.

Contractors have also been spotted working on the interior of the city centre premises as anticipation for its grand opening mounts.

Its future has been shrouded in mystery until now, leaving many to speculate over who the new owners were.