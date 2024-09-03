Should new music venue be on the cards for Inverness? Locals call to replace Ironworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Should new music venue be on the cards for Inverness? Locals call to replace Ironworks

Residents feel the city has lacked a space for live acts since the Ironworks closed last year.

By Michelle Henderson
White Ironworks building
Inverness residents feel the city needs a replacement to the Ironworks, which closed last year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Concert-goers are calling for a new Inverness music venue as locals identify what they feel the Highland Capital is missing.

The city’s Ironworks closed its doors to the public after hosting its final gig in February 2023.

The venue is set to be demolished to make way for a new 155-bed Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

And 18 months on, locals are calling for a new music venue to be established to provide a platform for new and existing artists.

Last month, we appealed to Inverness readers to tell us what they feel is missing from the city following the closure of both Revolution and The Filling Station.

Inverness residents call for bigger  music venue than Ironwork

Taking to the comments, readers of The Press and Journal have aired their views, with many calling for a replacement for the Ironworks.

One person wrote: “A proper big music venue that doesn’t involve tents.”

Another added: “Another Ironworks was a fantastic music venue! Interesting now a hotel was always a great atmosphere where rock bands could play. Not much now.

Inverness High Street.
Residents have presented mixed views in regards to the High Street as some call for new retailers to move in. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

One reader said a new venue should take precedence over additions to the High Street.

They said: “Music venue could be a decent thing to begin with instead of more shops and clothes.”

One reader wrote: “Something affordable, that will appeal to both tourists and to locals, and be able to get by through the autumn and winter when tourism is lacking.

“A good live music venue would be great, to replace the Ironworks. Somewhere a bit bigger and more wide than the existing venues.”

Could Inverness be doing with more entertainment?

Clothing shops, free parking and interesting attractions for locals and tourists alike have also been among the suggestions.

One person said: “Better shops, lower rates so shops can afford to be in the high street, better parking or park and ride -not just at Xmas – and a music venue. The list is endless.”

Another added: “More for families with kids to do in town as Rollerbowl Infinity, Aquadome, Whin Park, the ice rink and Vue Cinema are all out of town. If they don’t have a car, there is not much in the town centre for families.”

Parking metre beside parked cars on Church Street, Inverness.
Inverness motorists have also called for free parking. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

One man thought a burger bar would be a perfect addition to the city.

He wrote: “What about a burger bar that sells assorted burgers from across the world? Like Kangaroo burgers, Crocodile burgers and buffalo burgers. I reckon that would be something different to the themed menus out there.”

‘Variety needed as well as Ironworks replacement’

One local felt options in Inverness had dwindled, prompting calls for more variety.

I have lived in Inverness for 38 years and growing up it used to be a nice clean place and had a number of things to do.

“Over the years that has dwindled and became awful.

“Too many places closing down and being replaced by something we don’t need e.g. a hotel. Inverness used to have an arcade place on Castle Street called Nessie’s, that closed down years ago.

“It gave something for people to do so another arcade place would be great to have in the town centre for kids to enjoy.

They added: “Definitely need more shops especially men’s clothing stores as there doesn’t seem to be many of them around.

“They only get a small section in other clothing stores like Primark, H&M, Matalan etc. compared to women’s clothes, which seems unfair on the men.

“There needs to be something for everyone.”

More from Inverness

Mairi Mtui gtr the idea for the Drawing Room while working as a teacher in Edinburgh. Images Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'There is something special about buying from a local shopkeeper': Meet the woman behind…
Alan Dewar at an early hearing in Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Inverness murderer lobbed pool balls during tantrum that locked down prison
Ember Kafe and owner Azhar Khan
Techno music, all-day cereal and free coffee competitions: Ember Kafe to open in Inverness…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Scott Burns broke into neighbours homes on Murray Terrace Picture shows; Murray Terrace Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Jail for Inverness man who tried to climb in woman's window as she slept
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a murder accused and a Caithness rapist
Norman Newton and Pauline Mackay outside the former Caledonian Bank in High Street. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Hidden history of Inverness: Animals, mythical beasts, angels and cherubs are all there, if…
Bike Polo, one of the many unusual things to do in Inverness
Five unusual things to do in Inverness
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Raymond Marshall convicted of sex assault outside Lauders Bar Picture shows; Raymond Marshall / Lauders Bar. N/a. Supplied by Design Team (Facebook / DC Thomson) Date; Unknown
Man handed unpaid work for sex assault outside Inverness pub
journalist Alberto Lejarraga and Inverness KFC
'I visited re-opened Inverness KFC after health inspection shut it down - here's what…
Chattan Avenue, Inverness.
Man, 21, mugged on street in Inverness housing estate

Conversation