Should new music venue be on the cards for Inverness? Locals call to replace Ironworks

Concert-goers are calling for a new Inverness music venue as locals identify what they feel the Highland Capital is missing.

The city’s Ironworks closed its doors to the public after hosting its final gig in February 2023.

The venue is set to be demolished to make way for a new 155-bed Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

And 18 months on, locals are calling for a new music venue to be established to provide a platform for new and existing artists.

Last month, we appealed to Inverness readers to tell us what they feel is missing from the city following the closure of both Revolution and The Filling Station.

Inverness residents call for bigger music venue than Ironwork

Taking to the comments, readers of The Press and Journal have aired their views, with many calling for a replacement for the Ironworks.

One person wrote: “A proper big music venue that doesn’t involve tents.”

Another added: “Another Ironworks was a fantastic music venue! Interesting now a hotel was always a great atmosphere where rock bands could play. Not much now.

One reader said a new venue should take precedence over additions to the High Street.

They said: “Music venue could be a decent thing to begin with instead of more shops and clothes.”

One reader wrote: “Something affordable, that will appeal to both tourists and to locals, and be able to get by through the autumn and winter when tourism is lacking.

“A good live music venue would be great, to replace the Ironworks. Somewhere a bit bigger and more wide than the existing venues.”

Could Inverness be doing with more entertainment?

Clothing shops, free parking and interesting attractions for locals and tourists alike have also been among the suggestions.

One person said: “Better shops, lower rates so shops can afford to be in the high street, better parking or park and ride -not just at Xmas – and a music venue. The list is endless.”

Another added: “More for families with kids to do in town as Rollerbowl Infinity, Aquadome, Whin Park, the ice rink and Vue Cinema are all out of town. If they don’t have a car, there is not much in the town centre for families.”

One man thought a burger bar would be a perfect addition to the city.

He wrote: “What about a burger bar that sells assorted burgers from across the world? Like Kangaroo burgers, Crocodile burgers and buffalo burgers. I reckon that would be something different to the themed menus out there.”

‘Variety needed as well as Ironworks replacement’

One local felt options in Inverness had dwindled, prompting calls for more variety.

I have lived in Inverness for 38 years and growing up it used to be a nice clean place and had a number of things to do.

“Over the years that has dwindled and became awful.

“Too many places closing down and being replaced by something we don’t need e.g. a hotel. Inverness used to have an arcade place on Castle Street called Nessie’s, that closed down years ago.

“It gave something for people to do so another arcade place would be great to have in the town centre for kids to enjoy.

They added: “Definitely need more shops especially men’s clothing stores as there doesn’t seem to be many of them around.

“They only get a small section in other clothing stores like Primark, H&M, Matalan etc. compared to women’s clothes, which seems unfair on the men.

“There needs to be something for everyone.”