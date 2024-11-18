Revealed: This is the Spanish prison where Stornoway skipper awaits trial over ‘world’s largest drug bust’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Revealed: This is the Spanish prison where Stornoway skipper awaits trial over ‘world’s largest drug bust’

Sources in the Spanish courts told The P&J where Conor Cowan is being held.

Conor Cowan from Stornoway, who had connections to Oban.
Conor Cowan is currently in prison in Spain. Image: Facebook.
By Alberto Lejarraga

The Stornoway skipper arrested in the “world’s largest drug bust” is currently in custody in a prison in rural Spain.

The Press and Journal previously reported that Conor Cowan, 30, was one of the 10 Brits arrested as part of Operation Mentor, a major multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking between South America and Europe.

It followed the interception of the vessel he skippered by the French Navy near La Martinique on December 18, 2023.

The vessel was carrying 1.2 tonnes of cocaine valued at £140 million.

Two other British crew members were arrested.

The P&J then published that Mr Cowan was in prison in Spain, where he could remain for up to four years until trial.

A source within the Spanish Courts has now revealed the Spanish prison where the skipper is currently held.

It comes as new details on the operation have come to light.

In what Spanish prison is Stornoway skipper Conor Cowan being held?

The Press and Journal spoke with Spain’s Instituciones Penitenciarias the country’s prison service, in September.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware that a 30-year-old named Conor Cowan is being remanded in custody in a Spanish prison.”

But the prison where the Isle of Lewis skipper was being held could not be made public.

However, The Press and Journal can now reveal Mr Cowan is behind bars at Centro Penitenciario de Topas, a prison in the Spanish province of Salamanca.

Topas Penitentiary
The skipper is being held in Salamanca’s Centro Penitenciario de Topas. Image: Google Maps

Topas Penitentiary is one of the biggest jails in Castilla y Leon, Spain’s largest region, with nearly 900 inmates living behind its walls.

Local newspaper La Gaceta describes it as one of the “most dangerous” for prison officers in the region.

Topas prison from the air.
The prison is home to nearly 900 inmates. Image: Google Maps
Topas prison
Topas Penitentiary is one of the largest jails in Spain’s Castilla y Leon. Image: Google Maps

In the past 10 years, there have been 66 assaults on prison workers recorded at Topas.

The prison is located near the village of Topas, which has a population of just over 500.

It is 28km (17mi) from the city of Salamanca, well-known for its beautiful Baroque architecture and prestigious university.

Salamanca
Salamanca is a beautiful city located 214km (133 mi) west of Madrid. Image: Gilbert Sopakuwa/Flickr

Mr Cowan’s case was initially undertaken by two Courts of Instructions in Madrid in early 2024.

It was then transferred to Court of Instruction Number 4 in Arrecife, in Spain’s Canary Islands.

However, a spokesperson for the Spanish Courts confirmed that the case is now in the hands of the Audiencia Nacional, the country’s High Court that investigates the most serious crimes.

Operation Mentor: New details revealed

The Western Isles skipper was arrested as part of a major international operation against drug trafficking.

Operation Mentor began in 2020 and was described as the “world’s largest boat-drug trafficking organisation”.

It was conducted by the Spanish Policia Nacional, National Crime Agency, Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the European Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre, with the support of EUROPOL.

Intelligence had identified a British crime group based in Spain responsible for trafficking cocaine across the Atlantic.

An Audiencia Nacional spokesperson has told The P&J new information about Mr Cowan’s case that was previously kept “in secrecy.”

He said: “I can confirm that there are 48 people under investigation, of whom Conor Cowan and another 13 remain in custody for public health offences and criminal organisation.

“There are currently several ongoing European Arrest Warrants (EAW) issued in several countries, including Norway, for the handover of people linked to the investigation to the Spanish justice system.

When will Conor Cowan face trial in Spain?

The spokesperson continued: “The judge has allowed the fiscal to request any judicial proceedings they consider necessary.

“We cannot give you an approximate trial date.

“In any case, the judicial investigation has not yet been concluded, so it is still too early to think about the oral hearing.”

Conversation