Revealed: This is the Spanish prison where Stornoway skipper awaits trial over ‘world’s largest drug bust’

The Stornoway skipper arrested in the “world’s largest drug bust” is currently in custody in a prison in rural Spain.

The Press and Journal previously reported that Conor Cowan, 30, was one of the 10 Brits arrested as part of Operation Mentor, a major multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking between South America and Europe.

It followed the interception of the vessel he skippered by the French Navy near La Martinique on December 18, 2023.

The vessel was carrying 1.2 tonnes of cocaine valued at £140 million.

Two other British crew members were arrested.

The P&J then published that Mr Cowan was in prison in Spain, where he could remain for up to four years until trial.

A source within the Spanish Courts has now revealed the Spanish prison where the skipper is currently held.

It comes as new details on the operation have come to light.

In what Spanish prison is Stornoway skipper Conor Cowan being held?

The Press and Journal spoke with Spain’s Instituciones Penitenciarias the country’s prison service, in September.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware that a 30-year-old named Conor Cowan is being remanded in custody in a Spanish prison.”

But the prison where the Isle of Lewis skipper was being held could not be made public.

However, The Press and Journal can now reveal Mr Cowan is behind bars at Centro Penitenciario de Topas, a prison in the Spanish province of Salamanca.

Topas Penitentiary is one of the biggest jails in Castilla y Leon, Spain’s largest region, with nearly 900 inmates living behind its walls.

Local newspaper La Gaceta describes it as one of the “most dangerous” for prison officers in the region.

In the past 10 years, there have been 66 assaults on prison workers recorded at Topas.

The prison is located near the village of Topas, which has a population of just over 500.

It is 28km (17mi) from the city of Salamanca, well-known for its beautiful Baroque architecture and prestigious university.

Mr Cowan’s case was initially undertaken by two Courts of Instructions in Madrid in early 2024.

It was then transferred to Court of Instruction Number 4 in Arrecife, in Spain’s Canary Islands.

However, a spokesperson for the Spanish Courts confirmed that the case is now in the hands of the Audiencia Nacional, the country’s High Court that investigates the most serious crimes.

Operation Mentor: New details revealed

The Western Isles skipper was arrested as part of a major international operation against drug trafficking.

Operation Mentor began in 2020 and was described as the “world’s largest boat-drug trafficking organisation”.

It was conducted by the Spanish Policia Nacional, National Crime Agency, Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the European Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre, with the support of EUROPOL.

Intelligence had identified a British crime group based in Spain responsible for trafficking cocaine across the Atlantic.

An Audiencia Nacional spokesperson has told The P&J new information about Mr Cowan’s case that was previously kept “in secrecy.”

He said: “I can confirm that there are 48 people under investigation, of whom Conor Cowan and another 13 remain in custody for public health offences and criminal organisation.

“There are currently several ongoing European Arrest Warrants (EAW) issued in several countries, including Norway, for the handover of people linked to the investigation to the Spanish justice system.

When will Conor Cowan face trial in Spain?

The spokesperson continued: “The judge has allowed the fiscal to request any judicial proceedings they consider necessary.

“We cannot give you an approximate trial date.

“In any case, the judicial investigation has not yet been concluded, so it is still too early to think about the oral hearing.”