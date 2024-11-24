‘Extensive searches’ continue six days after Stornoway teenager Aleksandr Benga disappeared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Extensive searches’ continue six days after Stornoway teenager Aleksandr Benga disappeared

Police officers are “extremely concerned” about the 16-year-old's whereabouts.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Alexandr Benga mising Stornoway
Alexandr Benga has been missing since Monday. Image: Police Scotland

Extensive searches to find Stornoway teenager Aleksandr Benga nearly a week after he went missing are continuing.

The 16-year-old was last seen around 8.45am on Monday, November 18, near to the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle.

Police are now urging anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward as officers continue work to identify his movements.

He is described as 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a beige jumper and black jeans. He had a yellow beanie hat with him.

Lewis drivers with dashcams urged to contact police

Inspector David Hall said: “We are extremely concerned for Aleksandr, especially given the cold weather conditions lately.

“Since Aleksandr was reported missing almost one week ago, we have been carrying out extensive searches and enquiries in and around the Stornoway area.

“Officers, led by specialist search advisors, have been assisted by police dogs and a police mountain rescue team.

Police are “extremely concerned for Alexandr Benga. Image: Police Scotland

“Our partner agencies are also helping with searches.

“Despite these efforts and previous appeals, we have yet to trace him.

“His family and friends are extremely upset and concerned by his disappearance.

“We have reviewed CCTV and footage provided by the public; however, we have been unable to establish the exact route he travelled after leaving the water wheel on the morning of Monday, 18 November.

“To help us establish this, we would ask any drivers with dash cams who were either travelling on the A859 between Willowglen Road, Stornoway and Cameron Terrace, Lochs or on Pentland Road between 8.45am and 12pm on Monday, 18 November, to please contact us.”

If you have any information on Aleksandr’s whereabouts, contact Police Scotland via 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident 0803 of 18 November, 2024.

Search for missing Western Isles woman Shanahan MacInnes resumes today

Meanwhile, the search for a Western Isles woman missing since Friday early morning has also resumed today.

Shanahan MacInnes, from Benbecula, was last seen in the Tindill Road area of Balivanich at around 1:30am on Friday, November 22.

Shanahan MacInnes
Shanahan MacInnes is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with long blonde hair. Image: Police Scotland

Coastguard crews, firefighters and mountain rescue teams are assisting officers with the search.

Officers said on Friday they were becoming “increasingly concerned” for Shanahan.

