‘Extensive searches’ continue six days after Stornoway teenager Aleksandr Benga disappeared

Extensive searches to find Stornoway teenager Aleksandr Benga nearly a week after he went missing are continuing.

The 16-year-old was last seen around 8.45am on Monday, November 18, near to the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle.

Police are now urging anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward as officers continue work to identify his movements.

He is described as 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a beige jumper and black jeans. He had a yellow beanie hat with him.

Lewis drivers with dashcams urged to contact police

Inspector David Hall said: “We are extremely concerned for Aleksandr, especially given the cold weather conditions lately.

“Since Aleksandr was reported missing almost one week ago, we have been carrying out extensive searches and enquiries in and around the Stornoway area.

“Officers, led by specialist search advisors, have been assisted by police dogs and a police mountain rescue team.

“Our partner agencies are also helping with searches.

“Despite these efforts and previous appeals, we have yet to trace him.

“His family and friends are extremely upset and concerned by his disappearance.

“We have reviewed CCTV and footage provided by the public; however, we have been unable to establish the exact route he travelled after leaving the water wheel on the morning of Monday, 18 November.

“To help us establish this, we would ask any drivers with dash cams who were either travelling on the A859 between Willowglen Road, Stornoway and Cameron Terrace, Lochs or on Pentland Road between 8.45am and 12pm on Monday, 18 November, to please contact us.”

If you have any information on Aleksandr’s whereabouts, contact Police Scotland via 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident 0803 of 18 November, 2024.

Search for missing Western Isles woman Shanahan MacInnes resumes today

Meanwhile, the search for a Western Isles woman missing since Friday early morning has also resumed today.

Shanahan MacInnes, from Benbecula, was last seen in the Tindill Road area of Balivanich at around 1:30am on Friday, November 22.

Coastguard crews, firefighters and mountain rescue teams are assisting officers with the search.

Officers said on Friday they were becoming “increasingly concerned” for Shanahan.