Orkney farmer granted planning permission for golf driving range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney farmer granted planning permission for golf driving range

The West Mainland farmer plans to build the facility on his land as a way to diversify.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney golf
An Orkney farmer has been granted planning permission for a golf driving range on his land.

Planning permission has been given for a golf driving range to be built at a farm in Orkney’s West Mainland.

Orkney Islands Council’s planning committee met this morning to view the proposals and were quick to decide.

The plans came from Steven Wylie – known locally by his nickname, ‘Chopper’ –from Swartland Farm, Twatt, Sandwick.

While Orkney has a number of golf courses and access to practice nets, the driving range would be the only dedicated commercial range in Orkney.

Mr Wylie hopes they could be up and running by mid-to-late summer next year, but says we’ll have to “wait and see”.

He plans to build the four-bay driving range on a little-used section of his farmland.

He said the idea came from “getting hooked” on playing golf with his friends on Sunday mornings during the latter days of lockdown.

Proposals classed as ‘major development’

Mr Wylie’s plans also include toilets, car parking, and a “screening berm” – a raised section of land – on the site’s east side.

He plans to let people book hour-long slots at the driving range using an online booking system.

Normally, planning applications go to the planning committee when there has been an objection to the plans.

However, this hasn’t been the case with Mr Wylie’s project.

It saw no representations from members of the public.

While statutory bodies offered conditions and guidance, they didn’t object either.

As such the application was presented to the planning committee with a recommendation to approve from the council’s planning department.

However, Mr Wylie’s plans still had to go to the planning committee as they were classed as a “major development” under Scottish planning legislation.

This is due to the project being on a piece of land over two hectares.

Mr Wylie explained that this meant a lengthier and more costly planning process for him.

The process includes consulting with the public on the plans.

Not ready for the Island Games as hoped – but could open later in 2025

Whereas he had hoped the project would be up and running in time for Orkney to host the International Island Games in mid-July, this will no longer be the case.

Mr Wylie said the process had taken “much longer than he imagined”.

On the plus side, the extensive planning process meant the planning committee was given everything they needed to make a quick decision today.

At the meeting’s conclusion, councillor John Ross Scott said the range would be a “huge asset for sport in Orkney.”

The application was then unanimously approved.

Councillor praises plans as final decision on Orkney golf driving range plan is unanimous

After the meeting, Mr Wylie said: “I’m obviously happy because it’s been through and passed.

“We weren’t that concerned going into the meeting.

“Being lumped into the major development classification, we’d already done all the groundwork for the meeting.

“So, we just had to go in front of the planning committee, but that’s the process I supposed.”

Asked where the idea for the golf range had started, he said it came from his football team’s annual golf day.

“I dabbled with golf every year when our local football club had its annual golf day.

“My father sponsored that, so the prize was the Swartland Quaich.

“That’s been going for 25 years.

Orkney farmer Steven ‘Chopper’ Wylie says the idea for the driving range started with playing golf during lockdown. Image: Facebook / with permission from Mr Wylie.

“Back in lockdown, when things got a bit more relaxed, me and a few friends ended up playing every Sunday morning.

“We got hooked.”

As part of his new passion for the sport, Mr Wylie played on the Scottish mainland and enjoyed using driving ranges.

Lockdown hobby led to idea for Orkney golf driving range

But there wasn’t anything like that at home.

“The closest thing we have is practice nets.

“So, I put the idea out amongst my pals but it was really something I thought I would pick away at and build myself.

“I looked into funding from places. I looked into the LEADER scheme but Brexit scuppered that so the project went on the back burner.

“Then the council came out with a farm diversification grant, so we thought we’d try that.

“So, the case file opened again.

“I put out a survey to get the mood on the island. The response was 90% positive – and the non-positive points were from folk who didn’t finish the survey when they saw it was about golf.

“So we rolled with it and thought we’d go for it.”

Would you be keen to have a go at the driving range? Let us know in our comments section below

 Two farms on Sanday on the market for offers over £2.2m and £2m

Orkney farmers pack out mart to protest ‘anti-farming’ Budget

Conversation