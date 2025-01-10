More fish, chips and ice cream planned for Drumnadrochit takeaway revamp

Drumnadrochit’s seasonal eatery options could be upgraded as a local takeaway hatches plans to put down roots.

Fiddler’s bar and restaurant, the self-titled ‘home of whisky on Loch Ness’ are hoping to grow their takeaway offering in the village.

This includes a full revamp of their current fish & chips unit into an all-new permanent takeaway installation.

This new unit will aim to capture both hot and cold food fans with two separate hatches.

The restaurant is currently closed over the winter but plans to reopen in the spring.

What can you find at Fiddler’s Restaurant, Bar and Café?

Opened in 1991, Fiddler’s has grown from a village restaurant to a tourist destination, now with their own distillery and brewery.

The restaurant now offers a whisky bar, café and takeaway options from an outdoor stall.

Situated on the Great Glen Way and the banks of Loch Ness, the business provides a seasonal stopover for weary travellers and locals alike.

What are the plans?

Fiddler’s are planning to remove the current takeaway hatch with a more permanent takeaway venue.

Fans of both hot and cold food will be happy to hear both fish & chips and ice creams plan to be on offer from the same unit.

Fish & chips will be sold from one side, with ice creams sold from a separate hatch facing the A82.

The plans state the ‘food dispensing hub’ will have timber cladding, which surrounds the current takeaway.

When can the plans be brought in?

Currently, Fiddler’s is closed over the winter period and plans to open again in spring this year.

Last year, Fiddler’s reopened on the 21st March.

However, Highland Council will need to approve the Drumnadrochit takeaway’s plans before work on the new eatery can begin.

