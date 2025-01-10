More fish, chips and ice cream planned for Drumnadrochit takeaway revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

More fish, chips and ice cream planned for Drumnadrochit takeaway revamp

The business is planning a new 'food dispensing hub' for the village.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Fiddlers Restaurant, Bar and Café, Drumnadrochit. Picture by SANDY McCOOK.
Drumnadrochit’s seasonal eatery options could be upgraded as a local takeaway hatches plans to put down roots.

Fiddler’s bar and restaurant, the self-titled ‘home of whisky on Loch Ness’ are hoping to grow their takeaway offering in the village.

This includes a full revamp of their current fish & chips unit into an all-new permanent takeaway installation.

This new unit will aim to capture both hot and cold food fans with two separate hatches.

The restaurant is currently closed over the winter but plans to reopen in the spring.

The restaurant has a large whisky collection in addition to the whisky bar. Picture by SANDY McCOOK

What can you find at Fiddler’s Restaurant, Bar and Café?

Opened in 1991, Fiddler’s has grown from a village restaurant to a tourist destination, now with their own distillery and brewery.

The restaurant now offers a whisky bar, café and takeaway options from an outdoor stall.

Situated on the Great Glen Way and the banks of Loch Ness, the business provides a seasonal stopover for weary travellers and locals alike.

The restaurant, is open seven days a week during warmer months. Picture by SANDY McCOOK.

What are the plans?

Fiddler’s are planning to remove the current takeaway hatch with a more permanent takeaway venue.

Fans of both hot and cold food will be happy to hear both fish & chips and ice creams plan to be on offer from the same unit.

The current takeaway. Supplied by Google Maps.

Fish & chips will be sold from one side, with ice creams sold from a separate hatch facing the A82.

The plans state the ‘food dispensing hub’ will have timber cladding, which surrounds the current takeaway.

The plans showcasing the planned expansion. Supplied by M&J Design.

When can the plans be brought in?

Currently, Fiddler’s is closed over the winter period and plans to open again in spring this year.

Last year, Fiddler’s reopened on the 21st March.

However, Highland Council will need to approve the Drumnadrochit takeaway’s plans before work on the new eatery can begin.

