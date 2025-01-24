Bridges CLOSING as Storm Eowyn brings strong gusts of wind to the north

Kessock Bridge is among three bridges that are closing today due to strong winds from Storm Eowyn.

The Met Office has issued both amber and yellow ‘danger to life’ warnings for the north and northeast as the region braces for a day of delays and disruption.

Currently, drivers are being advised to use caution when crossing Kessock Bridge, Cromarty Bridge and Dornoch Bridge.

However, Traffic Scotland have reported that later today all three will close.

Kessock Bridge, which connects North Kessock and Inverness, will be closed to all vehicles from 1pm today until 3am on Saturday.

Motorists are now facing a 20-mile diversion around the Beauly Firth, travelling through Bunchrew and Beauly to rejoin the A9 at the Tore roundabout.

Meanwhile, Cromarty Bridge will shut for “brief spells” affecting all vehicles beginning from 5pm and aiming to fully reopen at 2am tomorrow.

Dornoch Bridge will “occasionally” close to all vehicles during the period of 4pm today until 3am tomorrow.

However, the bridge is currently closed to high-sided vehicles.

Travel disruption across north and north-east

The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings for both today and Saturday as the region is expected to be hit with 80mph winds and snow.

ScotRail has cancelled all train services today with Storm Eowyn set to batter Scotland’s north and north-east.

Aberdeen and Inverness airports have seen a large number of flights cancelled.

There are no LNER trains operating towards and from Inverness and Aberdeen today.

All CalMac ferries today are cancelled due to the strong winds forecast. The Corran Ferry will also not run for the duration of the day.

Western Ferries, as well as the Cuan, Easdale and Jura ferry have also been cancelled.

Stagecoach have also confirmed that a number of services operating across Aberdeenshire and the north of Scotland are subject to delay and cancellation.

Follow here to find out the latest updates during Storm Eowyn.