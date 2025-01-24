Bridges CLOSING as Storm Eowyn brings strong gusts of wind to the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridges CLOSING as Storm Eowyn brings strong gusts of wind to the north

Kessock Bridge, Cromarty Bridge and Dornoch Bridge will close later today.

By Ena Saracevic
Kessock Bridge
The Kessock Bridge will close later today. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Kessock Bridge is among three bridges that are closing today due to strong winds from Storm Eowyn.

The Met Office has issued both amber and yellow ‘danger to life’ warnings for the north and northeast as the region braces for a day of delays and disruption.

Currently, drivers are being advised to use caution when crossing Kessock Bridge, Cromarty Bridge and Dornoch Bridge.

However, Traffic Scotland have reported that later today all three will close.

Kessock Bridge, which connects North Kessock and Inverness, will be closed to all vehicles from 1pm today until 3am on Saturday.

Motorists are now facing a 20-mile diversion around the Beauly Firth, travelling through Bunchrew and Beauly to rejoin the A9 at the Tore roundabout.

Meanwhile, Cromarty Bridge will shut for “brief spells” affecting all vehicles beginning from 5pm and aiming to fully reopen at 2am tomorrow.

Dornoch Bridge will close at 4pm. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Dornoch Bridge will “occasionally” close to all vehicles during the period of 4pm today until 3am tomorrow.

However, the bridge is currently closed to high-sided vehicles.

Travel disruption across north and north-east

The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings for both today and Saturday as the region is expected to be hit with 80mph winds and snow.

ScotRail has cancelled all train services today with Storm Eowyn set to batter Scotland’s north and north-east.

Aberdeen and Inverness airports have seen a large number of flights cancelled.

There are no LNER trains operating towards and from Inverness and Aberdeen today.

The rail station in Aviemore. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

All CalMac ferries today are cancelled due to the strong winds forecast. The Corran Ferry will also not run for the duration of the day.

Western Ferries, as well as the Cuan, Easdale and Jura ferry have also been cancelled.

Stagecoach have also confirmed that a number of services operating across Aberdeenshire and the north of Scotland are subject to delay and cancellation.

Follow here to find out the latest updates during Storm Eowyn.

