Charity aims to create network of rewilding ‘stepping stones’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A chain of small “nature-rich hotspots” is being created to form a rewilding network across Scotland.

Estates, farms, crofts and community woodland sites are uniting as ‘stepping stones’ to connect natural habitats and help tackle the climate crisis.

It is envisaged the Northwoods Rewilding Network, launched by the charity Scotland: The Big Picture, will see small landholdings of 50-1,000 acres complement larger-scale rewilding sites by filling in the gaps and joining together a tapestry of smaller nature recovery sites and wildlife corridors.

At some sites, cattle and horses will be used to replicate natural grazing patterns, boosting insect numbers and helping to disperse seeds.

© Supplied by ? scotlandbigpicture

The 12 initial partners covers 3,500 acres between them with hopes to expand to at least 10,000 acres within two years.

They include Ballintean Farm, in Glenfeshie; Ballinlaggan Farm, in Carrbridge; and Ardura Community Forest on Mull, as well as areas in Stirlingshire, Perthshire and Fife.

Scotland: The Big Picture has launched an appeal to raise £20,000 to help Northwoods develop over its first two years, with match-funding platform The Big Give to double every donation.

Northwoods’ project manager James Nairne said: “With Scotland’s nature in crisis, we want to harness the potential of smaller landholdings to come together. We need to scale-up nature restoration while highlighting the economic and social opportunities that rewilding brings for people.

Ecological decline

“Despite their beauty and drama, many of Scotland’s landscapes have been in ecological decline for a very long time, with many species extinct and others once prolific now teetering on the edge. Northwoods will help turn this around.”

Northwoods said research in 2016 estimated that only 28 countries out of 218 have lost more biodiversity than the UK, with Scotland faring only slightly better than the UK average.

© Supplied by ? scotlandbigpicture

Land partners joining Northwoods will work to an agreed set of principles covering issues such as establishing native woodlands, restoring wetlands and creating habitat for missing native species.

As well as enabling ecological change on the ground, Northwoods said it will develop sustainable nature-based business models, focusing on opportunities for local communities.

Peter Cairns, Scotland: The Big Picture’s executive director, added: “We want to see vibrant, prosperous communities within nature-rich landscapes, as increasingly enjoyed across Europe.”

Earlier this year,

a survey showed more than three-quarters of Scots support rewilding in Scotland.