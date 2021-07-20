Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

‘We felt like we were taking part in something important and special’: HebCelt 2021 helps musicians bounce back from the pandemic

By John Ross
July 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Colin Macleod and band were one of the live acts at this year's HebCelt
The importance of this year’s HebCelt to musicians hoping to “bounce back”  from the pandemic cannot be overstated, according to a local artist.

Dubbed the Survival Sessions, the four days of live and pre-recorded performances showcasing music and culture ended at the weekend.

In all, the hybrid event produced 32 hours of content which was watched by an international audience.

The Between Islands project celebrates the musical links between the Northern Isles and the Outer Hebrides.

Live shows were staged at An Lanntair, the Stornoway arts centre, in front of a limited audience who secured tickets via a ballot.

These were livestreamed online along with songs, virtual gigs and specially-commissioned work as a way of supporting musicians and providing an economic stepping stone to a full festival return in 2022.

The hybrid festival was organised after organisers were twice forced to cancel HebCelt’s 25th anniversary celebrations in 2020.

HebCelt is ‘part of the islands’ culture’

Local musician Willie Campbell, who featured in two shows – Between Islands and with the ‘super group’ Tumbling Souls, said: “It’s hard to overstate how important the Survival Sessions have been this year.

“HebCelt is part of the islands’ culture and, as always, I’m delighted to have been involved. The atmosphere had a unique quality.

Sian performed to a limited-capacity audience at An Lanntair arts centre

“We’ve all felt like we were taking part in something important and special.

“It’s great to see how strongly the festival has supported local musicians and creatives. It’s been so appreciated by all.”

People tuned in to the festival from across the UK, as well as from the USA, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain and Scandinavia.

HebCelt director Caroline Maclennan said: “We’re delighted to see that the Survival Sessions have inspired so many musicians, both home-based and from around Scotland.

“It allowed us to produce a high quality event which was essentially a TV broadcast of live and pre-recorded material.

Willie Campbell on stage with the Tumbling Souls

“Livestreaming content from a greenfield site has its challenges.

“But the success of this year’s event has been down to the amazing technical and creative talent that the islands have in abundance, and a first class venue to broadcast from.

“We are deeply indebted to all who have been agile and adaptable to enable us to reach a global audience.

“We are happy that we managed to provide a safe and really enjoyable four nights of live music in-person. I know how much it meant to those who played in the auditorium to have that spark of interaction with their audience.

Creating a ‘fresh legacy’

“We have been humbled to receive the many messages of enjoyment and support from our creative community.”

The festival director also paid tribute to the support from HebCelt’s funders and supporters: “They are absolutely critical to our survival in any year and deserve praise for the roles they play in ensuring we are able to create the annual festival, which is so important to our culture, artists and, ultimately, the local economy.

HebCelt hopes to return to normal in 2022

“They have helped us to create a fresh legacy of content and they are aiding our bounce-back from the pandemic.”

The Survival Sessions can still be watched via the festival website.

