Heart attack victim rushed to hospital by his neighbour because no ambulance was available to take him

A woman had to call a neighbour to help rush her husband to hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack – because there was no ambulance available.

Grace Heafey, 63, was told by a 999 call handler that her husband Michael’s agonising chest pains were “probably muscular”.

Michael, of Ardrishaig, Argyll, later needed a triple bypass heart operation to save his life.

The drama unfolded at 6am on July 14 when the person on the end of the emergency line was adamant that no ambulance was available.

It meant Grace had to take urgent action and call on neighbour Joan Ralston for help.

Together they were able to get Michael, 61, into Joan’s car and rush him around three miles to Mid Argyll Community Hospital in Lochgilphead.

Michael’s daughter, Karen Heafey, said: “Had Joan not got him to the hospital he wouldn’t be here today.”

Ambulance service apology

When Michael finally reached the small rural hospital, there were further delays.

The hospital sent his ECG to the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Glasgow and it was confirmed that he was suffering a major heart attack.

That meant he needed to be immediately taken to Glasgow by helicopter.

But with no staff available to drive Michael from the hospital door to the helipad, there was a further wait.

A full investigation into how Michael was treated has been launched by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A spokeswoman said they would contacting him to apologise.

She added: “High levels of demand are currently being experienced by both the ambulance service and the wider health service.

“This is regrettably leading to delays but our staff are working tremendously hard during this challenging time to attend to patients as quickly as possible.

“Unfortunately, in this case there was a delay in dispatching an ambulance to Mr Heafey, and when transporting him by helicopter.

“A full investigation is underway and we will be contacting Mr Heafey to offer our apologies.”

‘One of the paramedics told me they were shocked and disgusted’

Michael’s daughter Karen, 39, said: “He was clutching his chest but they were insistent that there was no ambulance available.

“He’s 6ft and not a small man. Between my mum and Joan they managed to get him into Joan’s car and up to the Mid Argyll.

“Whilst he was being treated there they nearly lost him twice.

“They gave him a clot buster. When I got in to see him I spotted defibrillator pads on his chest.”

Michael had a heart attack seven years ago and has had stents inserted as a result.

He is now recovering at home. But he will be unable to return to his job as a waste operative for four to six months.

Karen added: “One of the paramedics told me and my mum they were shocked and disgusted there was no ambulance available.

“He advised us to make a complaint with the Scottish Ambulance Service and said he would be doing the same.

“At the time we were just going through the motions in the Mid Argyll.

“It wasn’t until later that I realised how close he came to death.”

‘No one should have to rely on goodwill of neighbours to take them to hospital’

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara said he had been contacted by several constituents concerned about ambulance service provision in Mid Argyll.

Mr O’Hara said: “In the space of just a few days I have heard from two families who needed emergency assistance but couldn’t get an ambulance so ended up making their own way to Mid Argyll Community Hospital in Lochgilphead instead.

“No one should have to rely on the goodwill of family or neighbours to take them to hospital or an awaiting air ambulance.

“I have written to the Scottish Ambulance Service for an explanation.

“No one should be disadvantaged because they live in a rural area.

“There has to be a better way of ensuring ambulance cover than this.”