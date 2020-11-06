Businesses welcome the extension of the furlough scheme as a ‘lifeline’ to protect jobs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Businesses have welcomed UK’s Government’s decision to extend the furlough scheme for a further five months as a “lifeline”to protect jobs amid the pandemic.

Yesterday Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that Scottish workers will again have 80% of their wages paid for by the Treasury.

Aberdeen Hospitality Together spokesman Stuart McPhee described the move to continue the scheme as “logical” but says firms should have been told earlier to ease uncertainty.

The director of Belmont Street bar and hotel Siberia said: “It is a logical step in securing as many jobs as possible to give us the best chance of recovery.

“It is a very welcomed step for sure and I can’t criticise these things but it has been pretty obvious that this was potentially to be the case.

“There remained uncertainty for businesses so it would have been better if things were set out in advance.

The extension takes “some pressure” off of Stonehaven hotelier Sheila Howarth’s mission to ensure Belvedere Hotel survives the winter.

“It takes a lot of pressure off us and in a way helps us almost survive the winter, ” she said.

“I have had to put some of my staff back on furlough this last week or so because of the travel ban from the central belt.

“We have put staff back on furlough on 80% which I can afford to do.

Inverness’s Kingmills Hotel owner Tony Story told the P&J:”We are much relieved and it has been something we have been asking for since the start of furlough scheme especially as Highlands ran into a series of winters.

“We are delighted to be able to look after our people however it will still be tough.”

Sarah Medcraf, chief executive of Moray Chamber of Commerce welcomed the “glimmer of hope” for businesses to survive the coronavirus pandemic.